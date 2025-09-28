Eric Tinkler has reacted to Sekhukhune United's defeat against Polokwane City in the Betway Premiership

The South African mentor complained about Rise and Shine's tactics and approach in the match

Premier Soccer League fans blast Tinkler for lamenting about Polokwane's type of football against his team

Coach Eric Tinkler has commented on Sekhukhune United's first defeat in the Betway Premiership this season.

The South African tactician started strong with Babina Noko as they went on an unbeaten run, which ended after their 1-0 defeat against Polokwane City on Saturday, September 27, 2025.

Sekhukhune United are now second on the log with defending champions, Mamelodi Sundowns, moving on top of the table after thrashing Richards Bay 4-1, the same team they thumped in the MTN8.

Tinkler laments about Polokwane's approach

Speaking to SuperSport TV after the match, Tinkler, who recently commented on his team's chances of winning the league, pointed out two key reasons behind Sekhukhune United’s defeat: a congested schedule that saw them play twice in three days and what he described as Polokwane City’s “ugly” style of football.

He admitted that the quick turnaround between matches left little room to make tactical adjustments, limiting them mostly to video analysis.

“With such a tight schedule, it’s tough to fix much between games,” he explained. “Now that we have a week before our next match, we can work on improving specific areas.”

The South African tactician also criticised Polokwane’s approach, accusing them of relying on a deep defensive setup and long balls.

“They play very unattractive football, sitting deep, going long, chasing second balls, and sometimes that one chance wins them the game. That’s the nature of football, and we have to find ways to deal with it,” he added.

Sekhukhune United will hope to return to winning ways in their next match, which is against Lamontville Golden Arrows in the Carling Knockout first round on Saturday, October 4, 2025.

Here is what fans are saying about Tinkler's complaint about Polokwane City's approach against them.

Uncle G wrote:

"Shame that loss really hit him hard. That's exactly how he beat Chiefs, long balls over Mako to Grobler which he won almost all of them, then they play on the second ball."

nickpily implied:

"This is exactly how you got two of your three goals against Amakhosi. Long and direct balls over the top, aerially knock it behind the defense and bang."

Max Hommer said:

"Eeeeh it's like that now? 👀. When Sundowns 1st did this making teams play low block, coaches and pundits came and glorified it as new way of pure phenomenal defence. Now that the same system is used by them they are calling it ugly football? Yah neh!!!! 🤣🤣🤣"

Oom shared:

"Playing a low block is part of football strategy. Tinkler should find a way to crack it instead of complaining. 1. Play wider and deliver long crosses if you have players who are good in the air. 2. Find players who can shoot from outside the box."

Nkunzibeyivimbisana commented:

"There's no ugly football. Even lowblock is a tactic open to any coach to use given any moment in a game or entire game. Train your team to deal with lowblock and prove u are champion material. Dont whine!!!"

Mafa reacted:

"When he was playing that ugly football against Chiefs he was happy for a win and when they make him taste his own medicine he is complaining, wow."

Collsmas added:

"At some point we need to be honest about this coaches excuses, you can't dictate how the other team plays, whether they park 3 buses or not, teams prepare and check their strengths then come match day they play according to their strengths."

Nabi explains Chiefs' defeat to Sekhukhune

Briefly News also reported that Nasreddine Nabi explained why Kaizer Chiefs suffered their first defeat this season against Sekhukune United.

Babina Noko extended their unbeaten run in the league while they ended the Glamour Boys' own at the FNB Stadium.

