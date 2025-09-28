Orlando Pirates Summer Signing Reacts After Scoring First Brace for Soweto Giants
Orlando Pirates forward Yanela Mbuthuma has credited his impressive goal-scoring performance to the intense work he’s been putting in during training to earn a place in the team.
The 23-year-old netted a second-half brace, adding to Tshepang Moremi’s double, as the Buccaneers cruised to a dominant 4-0 win — sealing a 7-0 aggregate victory in the CAF Champions League first preliminary round second leg in eSgodini.
Mbuthuma, who joined Pirates from Richards Bay, expressed his delight at finally opening his goal account for the Soweto giants.
“I’m overjoyed with the two goals I scored,” he told OP TV. “I’ve been working extremely hard in training and kept telling myself that once I get a chance to play, I’ll make it count. I just had to keep pushing. Today it all paid off, and I’m honestly so happy — I still can’t believe it.”
Source: Briefly News
