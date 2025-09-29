Rassie Erasmus Reveals 772 Calories Burned While Coaching Springboks Against Argentina
- South Africa stormed past Argentina after a tight first half, finishing 67-30 in Durban over the weekend
- Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus shared that he burned 772 calories and tracked his heart rate during the intense match
- Social media erupted with messages of admiration and support for the Springboks coach
The Springboks played their final home Test match against Argentina on Saturday, 27 September 2025, in Durban, leaving fans in euphoria with a 67-30 victory.
It was a game of two halves, with South Africa going into the break narrowly ahead at 25-23. In a sensational second half, the Boks tore into Los Pumas, finishing the game in exhilarating fashion.
Coach Rassie Erasmus took to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday to reveal just how nerve-wracking the two hours were.
The defending Rugby World Cup and Rugby Championship champions faced immense pressure, and Erasmus shared the toll the job takes on him. Posting his heart rate and calories burned, he showed fans the personal intensity of coaching at the highest level.
As seen in the tweet below:
Fans show support for Rassie
Fans quickly reacted to Erasmus’ post, sharing messages of admiration and care for the coach:
@El123V:
"Springboks first half with Argentina. The second half was brilliant. You need to look after yourself. We need you to live a long life."
@rapha_jonathan:
"World class. Getting the best out of everyone. Well done."
@Dianne920682969:
"Watched you at your favorite place😍."
@JZozo17:
"Ons is lief vir jou coach/Oom/Dr Rassie❤️❤️."
@Twittek:
"Tell me about it! What a game."
Erasmus points out Springboks' mistakes
Despite being happy about the victory and praising a Springboks star in the process, Erasmus shared some of the errors they made in the first half.
One of the most costly moments came from winger Cheslin Kolbe, whose brief lapse in judgment led to an unintentional goal-line dropout. Argentina capitalised immediately, scoring a try while the Springboks were still retreating casually toward their own try line.
Another costly error came from hooker Malcolm Marx, whose illegal side entry into a defensive maul handed Argentina a penalty try and saw him sent to the sin bin.
Despite these setbacks, the Springboks bounced back strongly, adding six more tries in the second half after their three in the opening period. They took control of both the set-pieces and open play, overcoming a first half riddled with offsides, knock-ons, dangerous tackles, and other mistakes.
“There were a couple of silly mistakes on our part that handed them tries,” Erasmus admitted.
“The yellow card and Cheslin’s drop-out from the dead-ball area were examples. It was a straightforward error; he wasn’t attempting a short kick-off, he simply wanted to send the ball back to the guys taking the restart. But because he drop-kicked it, Argentina scored from the mistake. It was just a momentary lapse in judgment.”
Sacha's father claps back at a troll
Briefly News previously reported that Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu's father Nick clapped back at a troll who questioned why his son was two surnames.
Feinberg, Sacha’s father and a well-known Heart FM DJ and sports journalist for the Daily Voice, addressed the comment on his X account.
