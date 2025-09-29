Sacha’s Father Emotional After Son’s Record Display as South Africans Say ‘We Owe You’
- Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu smashed Percy Montgomery’s long-standing points record in a single match
- The 22-year-old fly-half scored a hat-trick, slotted 10 kicks, and topped every key attacking stat against Argentina
- His father’s emotional reaction to X sparked a wave of national celebration from South Africans
Springboks fly-half Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu produced one of the finest individual displays in recent memory as South Africa dismantled Argentina 67-30 in Durban on Saturday, 27 September 2025.
The 22-year-old not only orchestrated the Boks’ attack but also shattered a long-standing record held by Percy Montgomery, scoring the most points by a South African in a single match.
Captain Siya Kolisi praised Mngomezulu’s composure, noting that his performance went beyond try-scoring.
“It was his calmness and control that stood out. He played like someone with 50 caps, not just a few,” Kolisi said.
Head coach Rassie Erasmus echoed the admiration, expressing delight with his all-round game management.
“This was not just about points on the board; it was about leadership, decision-making, and balance. He showed he belongs at the highest level,” Erasmus remarked.
A father’s pride moves South Africa
While Sacha’s brilliance was celebrated on the pitch, his father Nick Feinberg captured the nation’s emotions online.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he posted a teary emoji, a simple yet powerful symbol of pride and joy.
As seen in the tweet below:
South Africans quickly rallied around him, flooding the comments with gratitude, humour, and heartfelt admiration:
@v_bonna:
"Thank you, Nick. Please release more Sachas, you still have it in you."
@bashiersallie:
"We owe you, Nick. You brought us a genius. 🙏🏽💚"
@Loosemade:
"He should not support Chelsea. He deserves better… I might agree if he supported Man Utd."
@africanpanther:
"As a nation, we owe you two cows, Nick!"
@MrRobot55DSL:
"Can't imagine how proud this dad moment must be!"
@ReaazAhmed:
"Congratulations to your entire family and the whole of South Africa! We truly have a superstar on our hands. Absolutely incredible."
@sandraspitzy:
"It was only a matter of time. During the game, my family said we hoped Sacha would finally play an entire match and score a few tries. Such a star!"
@simonfeesh:
"What’s it feel like to be dad to rugby royalty? What a game. Truly transcendent rugby. I’ve never seen anything like it."
A new star for the Springboks
Ball in hand, the Mngomezulu was on another level. From fly-half, he weaved through 13 defenders, stormed to 134 metres off 14 carries, and punched holes with three decisive line breaks.
Beyond the raw numbers, what stood out was how he dominated every one of those categories across the match, the kind of all-round influence that tilted the contest firmly in South Africa’s favour.
He wasn’t just a conductor of play; he piled on the points himself. The fly-half crossed the line three times for a brilliant hat-trick and was flawless from the tee, landing 10 kicks (eight conversions and two penalties).
To cap it all off, he also turned provider, setting up a teammate for a try to round off a complete attacking masterclass.
Eben Etzebeth speaks on retirement
Briefly News previously reported that Springboks veteran Eben Etzebeth has opened up on the prospect of ending his decorated rugby career.
The 33-year-old, who earned his 137th Test cap on Saturday, 27 September 2025, against Argentina in Durban, made his international debut in 2012.
