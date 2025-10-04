Springbok star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu smashed Percy Montgomery’s single-game points record in a dazzling performance against Los Pumas

A viral video of Sacha kissing Sarah Langa, a 32-year-old model and businesswoman, has sparked dating rumours across South Africa

Despite their age gap and no confirmation from either, the pair’s social media interactions continue to fuel speculation about their relationship

Springbok rising star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu delivered a stunning performance against Los Pumas on Saturday, 27 October 2025, at Hollywood Kings Park Stadium in Durban.

The 23-year-old not only broke Percy Montgomery’s record for points in a single game but also captured headlines off the field.

A video showing Sacha kissing a woman believed to be his girlfriend, Sarah Langa, sparked a wave of attention and speculation across South Africa.

While Sacha has denied that he is dating the 32-year-old, rumours continue to swirl that Langa could become the next Springbok WAG. In another clip, she was seen cheering passionately for the Springboks, fuelling further speculation.

The two follow each other on social media and have exchanged flirty comments under posts, though neither has confirmed the nature of their relationship.

Who is Sarah Langa?

Sarah Langa shares a mixed-race background with Sacha, having a British father and a black South African mother. She is recognised for combining beauty and brains.

In addition to her career as a model and influencer, she runs several fashion businesses and holds multiple academic qualifications, including a BA in Psychology and Marketing, a postgraduate diploma in Business, an MBA from Wits, and a degree in Interior Design from the British Academy.

Sarah ended her marriage to businessman Jehan MacKay in 2019, reportedly receiving a settlement of around R3 million, according to Sunday World.

Before that, she was in a long-term relationship with rapper K.O and was more recently linked to businessman Lonwabo Sambudla, the former husband of Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla.

See picture below:

Following the viral kiss video, Sarah has faced criticism online, with some social media users focusing on the age difference between her and Sacha. The attention highlights the public curiosity and speculation surrounding their relationship.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu began his professional career with Western Province, making his Currie Cup Premier Division debut in 2021 against the Free State Cheetahs. His contract with the Stormers has been extended until 2027.

Although eligible to play for England through his father, Nick Feinberg, Sacha chose to represent South Africa. He was included in the Springboks’ year-end tour squad in October 2022, called up for the alignment camp in March 2024, and made his test debut in June 2024 against Wales, scoring one penalty and two conversions as a substitute.

Sacha speaks of the Springboks legend, he is in awe of

