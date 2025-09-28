Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu recently led the Springboks to a glorious victory in their match against Argentina

All eyes were on the young Springboks player who made history, breaking a record for the most points in a single test

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu celebrated the victory with South African influencer Sarah Langa

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu scored an impressive 37 points when the Springboks played against Argentina. The South African rugby team moved to the top of the rugby championship table after winning 67-30 over Argentina.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu rushed over to Sarah Langa after the Springboks vs Argentina game. Image: Steve Haag Sports

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu celebrated his extraordinary performance in the latest game. People speculated that the young rugby player sought out his rumoured romantic interest, Sarah Langa, after the match.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu's celebratory hugs after his record-breaking performance sparked people's interest. The rugby player embraced a woman, seemingly exchanging a peck, sparking speculation about her identity. From afar, the lady seemed to resemble influencer Sarah Langa. She posted a photo with friends on 27 September, and their outfits matched those in the video with Sacha.

Sacha and Sarah were romantically linked in the past after the influencer posted a bracelet with the Springbok player's name on it on Instagram stories. The recent video made people question whether Sarah was officially in her WAG era.

Sarah Langa posted a photo of her outfit on 27 September that matched the outfit the woman Saccha Feibnerg-Mngomezulu celebrated with. Image @sarahlanga

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Sarah Langa revive romance rumours

Many online users commented on the post, guessing that the woman Sacha hugged was Sarah. People shared their thoughts on the possible romantic pairing. A number of TikTok viewers expressed concern about Sacha and Sarah's age gap. The Springboks player is 21 years old, while Sarah is rumoured to be 32 years old. See the video of Sacha celebrating with a woman below:

timidtape could relate to a bystander in the video:

"The reaction of the girl next to him would be mine to, forgive me Ms Langa I was not familiar with your game 🥀"

The_blind_bandit slammed Sarah Langa:

"uSarah emntwaneni 😭"

Randee was unimpressed by Sarah:

"Sarah please ha ah."

amy_thando disagreed with naysayers:

"I love them ke, Sarah is beautiful and smart ❤️and she be in her business." ❤

issabellaggrace exclaimed

"She said on her story she only watches rugby because of Sascha 😂😭🥲"

Nolwazi-Hlatshwayo 🇿🇦

"Sarah unescefe nje uyfunani ingane umabuye mendwen.."

TrisColeman🧡 was amused:

"You just broke all the girlies' hearts with this video🤣"

Vaylen Arends💚 wanted to know:

"Can one of those bystanders please confirm if this was a kiss,Sarah, if I catch you😭"

SA impressed with Feinberg-Mngomezulu's rugby lesson

Briefly News previously reported that Stormers' utility back Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has been on everyone's lips since showcasing his remarkable talent on the pitch. In an online post, he captivated viewers with an informal rugby lesson, demonstrating the skill and composure that set him apart from other greats.

Taking to his TikTok account, Sacha informed people on how to score a goal in windy weather.

Rugby and Sacha fans entered the post's comment section in awe after seeing how he effortlessly kicked the ball over the rugby pole.

