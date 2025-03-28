Rising rugby player Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu continues to wow many South Africans with his talent on the field

Sacha, who serves as a utility back for the Stormers, shared on his TikTok account what he does when he has to kick in the wind

Several members of the online community loved what Sacha had to offer and praised him in the comment section

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu gave people a quick rugby lesson.

Source: Instagram

Stormers' utility back Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has been on everyone's lips since showcasing his remarkable talent on the pitch. In an online post, he captivated viewers with an informal rugby lesson, demonstrating the skill and composure that set him apart from other greats.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu's windy lesson

Taking to his TikTok account, Sacha informed people on how to score a goal in windy weather.

He said to app users:

"Personally, if the wind blows hard across, instead of taking it further back, I'll take it more frontal so that the wind can curve it into the post instead of away from it."

Sacha then demonstrated the kick and, of course, got the rugby ball over the post.

Take a look at the talent in the TikTok video below:

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu impresses SA

Rugby and Sacha fans entered the post's comment section in awe after seeing how he effortlessly kicked the ball over the rugby pole.

TikTokkers praised Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu's skills on the field.

Source: Getty Images

@browncpt021 was impressed with what they had seen Sacha do on their For You Page and wrote the following:

"Yoh, Sacha. Nah, you are gifted, bra. You made that look so easy."

An intrigued @ethan9tempi paid Sacha a compliment when he told people on the app:

"I'm learning from the goat."

@brandonvanhaght praised the young man and stated in the post's comment section:

"I always thought, 'What are we going to do if Handre Pollard retires?' Now I know he will do justice in that number 10 jersey. This kid is special."

@pc_meyer10 shared how they would successfully score a goal:

"As a right-footed kicker, I always aim for the right post because my ball naturally moves from right to left."

@rick83096 mentioned to the public in the comments:

"He is one of those okes that can play any sport naturally. Too easy. I'm glad he is playing rugby though."

@letlotlo659 told the rising rugby star:

"You are an excellent talent. I look forward to seeing you more in a Bok jersey. May God keep you injury-free."

@versaceking111 said to the online community with humour:

"Imagine if he missed that after all the explaining he did."

