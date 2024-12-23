Stormers players Manie Libbok and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu showed people their skills with a soccer ball

The two South African rugby players played a game of keepy-ups and went well over 100

Many social media users were entertained and said the men would need to assist the national soccer team

Rugby players Manie Libbok and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu showed their soccer skills in a game of keepy-ups. Images: @manielibbok, @sachgome10

While away from the rugby field, Springbok stars often find creative ways to entertain themselves and unwind. Recently, two players showcased their impressive skills with a soccer ball, proving their athletic talent extends beyond the try line.

Springbok stars' soccer skills

If rugby doesn't work out, they'll always have a backup plan!

In a video posted by SuperSportTV's TikTok account (@supersportofficial), Stormers teammates Manie Libbok (wearing Birkenstocks, no less) and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu partook in a game of keepy-ups before their game against the Lions.

"The boys got well over 100 and started messing about at the end," the social media page wrote.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi enjoys rugby players' soccer skills

Hundreds of members of the online community shared how the two Springbok stars entertained them with their game of keepy-ups, while others joked about South Africa's national soccer team needing assistance from Manie and Sacha on the pitch.

@thereald226 told app users:

"You can see Manie is an old baller."

@mommy_can_i_get shared their thoughts with the public:

"I wonder how good our soccer teams would be if some rugby guys went there."

@basie7647 wrote to the men in the comments:

"Please go make Bafana great."

@1brafats spoke about one of the men and commented:

"Where's my Kaizer Chiefs scouter? Here is a striker for us."

@thabisomashapa appreciated the talent, writing:

"Such control and balance."

@pits1414 told the online community:

"This is amazing. This is what we're not talking about. These rugby players have good ball control. I saw other Springboks doing the same thing with a soccer ball."

