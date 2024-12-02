Springbok captain and Sharks player Siya Kolisi poked fun at Eben Etzebeth's duties at a recent game

Eben took on the role of a water boy as the coach thought it was best for him to miss the match

A few social media users also shared humorous messages about Eben's 'demotion' on the pitch

Siya Kolisi didn't miss an opportunity to joke about Eben Etzebeth's role during the Sharks' game against the Stormers. Images: @siyakolisi, @ebenetzebeth4

Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth never miss a chance to share a laugh, often showcasing their playful banter online. Recently, Siya poked fun at his teammate when he got 'demoted' for a game between two local rugby teams.

Eben Etzebeth takes a 'break'

On Saturday, 30 November, the Sharks defeated the Stormers 21-15 at Kings Park Stadium. However, the winning team missed a member on the pitch—the most capped Springbok of all time, Eben.

According to The South African, earlier this week, Sharks coach John Plumtree shared that Eben needed to "freshen up" after the Springboks' test series and that he would bench Eben in the game against the Stormers. However, Eben wasn't sitting on the sidelines for nothing.

The mighty man served as a water boy during the match.

Take a look at the post of Eben on duty below:

The former Sharks captain also posted pictures of his time helping the boys.

He captioned his post:

"Stress levels are definitely much higher on the sidelines than on the field."

Siya Kolisi and fans poke fun at Eben Etzebeth

Under Eben's post, Siya posted a comical meme captioned, "Why are you yelling at me? " He further shared that he felt that way every time Eben brought a message.

Other social media users also shared a laugh in both posts' comment sections.

@kevein_james_king said with humour:

"That's one big water boy."

@lisbethblohm jokingly told the rugby star:

"You should have more of Ox's cakes to chill."

@wallymcfarley laughed and asked:

"How much did you have to fight the urge to jump in and take things into your own hands, Coach Ebs?"

@mother_city_time told the online community:

"The most capped 'water boy.'"

Referring to Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu's memory of Eben, @jopoolect joked:

"I'm wondering if @sachgome10 had a little chirp for the water giant."

@zodwa20 humorously wrote in the comment section:

"Apparently, the water was hot."

The above Instagram user could have referred to Siya's comment on his Instagram Stories, where he reposted Eben's above post and jokingly said his teammate was "bringing warm water."

Siya Kolisi joked about Eben Etzebeth's role as a water boy during the Sharks victory against the Stormers. Image: @siyakolisi

Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth's bromance shines

