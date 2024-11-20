“I Tried to Beat Him”: Sacha Recalls Eben’s Friendly Warning After Bold Antics

Junior Springbok player Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu shared the time senior Eben Etzebeth warned him to stay in his lane

The rising athlete appeared on the podcast Behind the Ruck when he recounted Eben's friendly warning to him

Members of the online community who commented on the video expressed their thoughts about the two rugby stars

Senior player Eben Etzebeth made sure to tell junior Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu how things go on the team. Images: Rodrigo Valle / Getty Images, @sachgome10 / Instagram

Stepping into a space as a junior among seasoned seniors can be a daunting experience for most people.

Rising rugby star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu shared a moment when senior Springbok Eben Etzebeth issued him a friendly warning after he overstepped playfully, reminding him of the 'unspoken' hierarchy within the team.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu gets a warning

While speaking to co-hosts Juan De Jongh and Rudy Paige from the sports podcast Behind the Ruck, Sacha, trying to pursue the number 10 jersey at the time, recounted how he tried to make a name for himself among his teammates.

"The better I did my job, the more respect I feel I gained. With respect came authority, and with authority, I could play my game even better. I could tell people where and why to be there without having to explain the whole time."

When asked if any senior players gave him "the look" or indirectly told him to stay in his lane, Sacha shared the time he tried going for a high ball during training before the team's test match in Australia.

He told the co-hosts:

"I jumped up for it and caught it, and Eben was in front of me. I tried to beat him with my feet, went passed him and as I placed the ball on the floor, he said, 'Do that again and I'll break you.'"

Watch a snippet of the podcast here.

Rugby fans react to Eben Etzebeth's warning

A few social media users headed to the post's comment section to express their thoughts about Eben's friendly warning to Sacha, while others admired the junior Springbok player.

@gillianjosephineduplooy told the online community:

"Sasha is fire. Eben, we love it when he operates like a mama."

@tweede_williams laughed and shared:

"That sounds like something Eben would say."

@faneleka_j said about Sacha:

"And he sure did gain that respect. The man is good at what he does."

@iamjammyjack added in the comment section:

"I haven't been this excited about a young player in decades. If this kid stays fit, there is no limit to what he'll be able to achieve."

Siya Kolisi recalls Eben Etzebeth rescuing him

In another story, Briefly News reported about the Springbok captain sharing a story about the time Eben saved him from a group of Chelsea supporters at a soccer match.

Siya stated that he was a Liverpool fan and cheered too loudly in the presence of Chelsea supporters when his team scored.

