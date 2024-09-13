A TikTok creator shared a compilation of videos of the Springbok star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, leaving many women with hearts in their eyes

The video attracted a lot of love from ladies who made sure to share their feelings in the comment section

Many social media users were quick to add that he reminds them of soccer star Jude Bellingham

A video of rugby star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu melted many ladies' hearts. Image @sachgome10

Source: TikTok

A social media user whose content focuses on covering cute videos of our rugby boys left many women mesmerised after sharing utility the Springbok's utility back, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

The video received almost 275K views, nearly 40K likes and 145 comments after it was shared on TikTok by the user under the handle @justarugbygirl.

Sacha keeps snatching many hearts

The compilation videos comprise a few shots of the 22-year-old from Cape Town warming up, another holding a rugby ball in the field, and another after stepping out of a bus with the team.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

Mzansi women express fondness for the rugby player

After seeing the video compilation, SA huns were not shy about commenting on their feelings for the young oke. Some even associated his popularity with that of Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham, who is a popular name among the ladies.

User @_chrisna.s shared an idea:

"He can join his brother on Too hot to handle 🔥 right @Nathan Soan Mngomezulu?"

User @chocolatechubbygina20 joked:

"🥺🥺🥺Damm my man keeps asking why I repeat this video 😭."

User @ngcali_is_the_goat sent a compliment and request:

"The amount of aura, and can you do a Cheslin Kolbe one next."

User @shianne043 commented:

"It is like he is the South African Jude Bellingham 🥰😅."

User @steshstyled added:

"The only Ben 10 I'll take with open arms ke sana 🥺😍😅."

User @christogail detailed:

"Eish, I posted him now, but my man knows my blood is green and gold."

Mzansi babe uses AI to create a cosy moment with

In an article previously written by Briefly News, SA was left amused after a young lady used artificial intelligence to create a video of an embrace between her and Sacha Mngomezulu.

Social media users were left impressed, wishing to learn how to create their videos.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News