The Springboks flyhalf Handrè Pollard has become quite a hit with the ladies in Mzansi, who have not been shy about expressing their adoration for him

The highest-paid rugby player in the world, Pollard is also a true maestro of the field with his impressive skills

Four different videos show moments Pollard went viral on TikTok and made an impression with scores of netizens

The Springboks' Handré Pollard stands tall among the world's elite flyhalves. Not only is he easy on the eye, but he is a true field maestro.

According to FloRugby, he commands the game with his exceptional kicking and passing skills while also demonstrating remarkable physicality in both attack and defence.

Pollard is a complete package; Pollard recently switched from French side Montpellier to Leicester Tigers, becoming the Premiership's highest-paid player.

Briefly News has compiled four times Pollard had the ladies feeling hot under the collar in viral TikTok videos.

1. Springboks' Handrè Pollar poses in TikTok

A TikTok post featured a video of three Springboks' players looking happy after winning the RWC in France. Springboks players Handrè Pollard, Jesse Kriel, and Kurt-Lee Arendse left rugby fans buzzing, and the team received support from netizens.

The video from the official Rugby World Cup account shows Handrè Pollard, Jesse Kriel, and Kurt-Lee Arendse standing next to each other and smiling. In the video, they wore the blazer donned by the Springboks.

Many people expressed their admiration for the Springboks players.

2 Springboks fan gets Shoutout From Handrè Pollard

A young South African rugby fan did not pass up the opportunity to show off Springbok rugby stars Handre Pollard, Faf de Klerk and Lukanyo Am, giving her heartfelt shoutouts.

A TikTok video shared by Candice Nyembe (@candice.nyemba) shows various compiled clips of the three rugby icons introducing themselves before saying how much they love Candice. In the clip, Faf de Klerk even said he loves her more than Pollard does.

3 Women Serenade and Twerk for Pollard

Two women delivered an extraordinary serenade and twerking performance for South African rugby star Handre Pollard.

The duo's captivating display left the people of Mzansi both amazed and thoroughly entertained. The video was uploaded on TikTok by @lady_immy, who praised Pollard's stellar performance during the quarter-final match.

The video showcases the women singing and dancing with remarkable enthusiasm as they praise Pollard while he is conducting an interview.

4. Pollard's pre-game stretch sends TikTok into a frenzy

A TikTok video of Springbok star Handré Pollard stretching ahead of a rugby game made many ladies flirty.

A video posted by @rugbyworldcup on TikTok shows the handsome flyhalf down on one knee as he stretches a leg while carefully scanning the playing field.

Netizens reacted to the video with flirty comments directed at the good-looking Springbok player.

