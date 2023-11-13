A rugby fan took to social media to share how Springbok players Handre Pollard, Faf De Klerk and Lukanyo Am gave her a shoutout

In the clip shared on TikTok, the rugby stars greet Candice Nyembe and tell her that they love her

Many netizens couldn't help but gush at Cnadice's luck as they wished they too, could be recognised by the Springboks

A Springbok fan received love from her rugby role models; Handre Pollard, Faf De Klerk and Lukanyo Am. Image: @candice.nyemba

Source: TikTok

A young South African rugby fan did not pass on the opportunity to show off Springbok rugby stars Handre Pollard, Faf De Klerk and Lukanyo Am, giving her a heartfelt shoutout.

Lady receives love from the Springboks

A TikTok video shared by Candice Nyembe (@candice.nyemba) shows various compiled clips of the three rugby icons introducing themselves before saying how much they love Candice.

In the clip, Faf De Klerk even said he loves her more than Pollard does. Lol, what a lucky girl!

Candice shared that the video was courtesy of her father, who had met the Springbok players on different occasions and had them give her a shoutout on video.

Watch the cool video below:

SA reacts to Candice's video

Many netizens were left in awe and envy at how lucky Candice was to receive such special shoutouts dedicated to her by Mzansi's four-time world rugby champions.

Nokuthula Makhanya said:

"Pollard said he loves you, nah sis go get your man❤️."

Azania replied:

"Can your dad please host a seminar of something so that our dads can see how real fathers Father."

Grandmother Lesedi commented:

"Handre and Faf are basically fighting over you."

Sindi Nzama wrote:

"Wait how did you even get these Nahh Pollard?!!!! I'm so jealous."

Zenar♡ replied:

"Pollard said he loves you ndinomona."

Namjoons Girl Crossfit ⁷ commented:

"Suddenly my name is Candice Nyemba."

Azania replied:

SA woman shows off meeting the Springboks in Paris

