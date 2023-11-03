Springboks' rugby player Eben Etzebeth earned himself a new nickname during the Rugby World Cup (RWC)

The iconic rugby player has become a beloved sports figure in South Africa following his performance in the RWC

Eben Etzebeth met the kid who made it popular for the rugby player to be referred to as Elizabedi

Eben Etzebeth has gained recognition for his outstanding performance in the RWC. Many South Africans now affectionately know Eben Etzebeth as Elizabedi.

A TikTok video shows Eben Etzebeth meeting a kid who called him Elizabedi while cheering him on in an RWC game against France. Image

Source: TikTok

A heartwarming video captures the moment when the child who popularized Eben Etzebeth's nickname met the Springboks player. The moment melted the hearts of many who found it adorable to see the rugby player interact with the young fan.

Eben Etzebeth meets boy who made Elizabedi viral

@lwa_ziii posted a cute TikTok video of Eben meeting a young rugby fan who lost it after Eben Etzebeth nailed a try that helped SA win in the RWC game against France. The boy was thrilled to meet the Springboks' player, and they shared a cute hug.

Watch the heartwarming moment of them talking below:

SA gushes as Eben Etzebeth hugs kid

Many people felt it was a heartwarming full-circle moment after the child met Eben. Online users couldn't help but express their admiration for the Springboks' star.

Siviwe Mapisa said:

"Ncooo whoever arranged this may God bless him. Elizabedi is so humble."

Mimie commented:

"I am so happy for Elizabedi wethu."

Muadi added:

"Elizabedi must go to Home Affairs and change his name, once."

Ms ButterflyAries gushed:

"This is so cute, bathong Elizabedi, yey he's very tall, this guy."

Thami added:

"Elizabedi looks shy ."

Son of the soil applauded:

"Thank you for uniting Elizabedi with Etzebeth."

Eben Etzebeth makes waves

Many South Africans continue to celebrate the Springboks' victory in the Rugby World Cup. Eben Etzebeth received a hero's welcome upon his return to South Africa.

Mzansi rugby fans sing Eben Etzebeth's praises in Paris

Briefly News previously reported that South African rugby fans were treated to a surprise appearance by their beloved Springbok, Eben Etzebeth, at the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

In a video shared by TikTok user @lutononyukela, Etzebeth is seen visiting the tourist spot. The Eiffel Tower became an impromptu gathering place for these passionate supporters, who had travelled far and wide to support the Springboks.

The occasion was magical, as young and old fans raised their voices harmoniously, belting traditional South African songs. The atmosphere was electric, echoing the cheers and joyous melodies for Etzebeth. In the video, the rugby player greets fans, completely happy for the support and love.

Source: Briefly News