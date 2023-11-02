Socialite and businesswoman LaConco's meeting with Springboks' player Ox Nché got some people excited

The Real Housewives of Durban star posted four pictures with the Boks on her Twitter, and one got the attention of netizens

She got hyped for the cute picture with the rugby scrum, encouraging her to pursue a flame with him

LaConco has met Springboks player Ox Nché, and her followers want to matchmake them. Images: @capturedby.melu, @ox_nche

Source: Instagram

Socialite Nonkanyiso 'LaConco' Conco has caused some new excitement since the Springboks landed at OR Tambo International Airport following their history-making victory against the All Blacks in France on Saturday.

La Conco shares 4 pictures with Springboks

The former Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) star added some netizens reality TV-worthy content when she posted pictures with the national rugby players who are the captain Siya Kolisi, lock Eben Etzebeth and scrum Retshegofaditswe 'Ox' Nché.

La C posted the pictures on Twitter, now known as the X app, and captioned saying:

"What a time to be alive. Blessed to end my birth month with the Boks."

Check out her post below:

South Africans hype La C to pursue Ox Nché

The socialite, who was controversially known as former president Jacob Zuma's former fiancé and baby mama to their son, found a secret romance with a man called Petal on the RHOD.

Upon seeing her picture with the Bokke, netizens were shipping for them:

@Nkcubeko_Hani said:

"Lalela oe, shada no Ox."

@ntombz7 agreed:

"Look no further, found your match."

@mcebosigudo hinted:

"Gurhl I just saw your match in these four pictures."

@PersimmonKhoi commented:

"Already shipping LaC and Ox, they look so cute ."

@OnsinyoMoraa encouraged:

"LaC.... sis we are liking what we are seeing Frame 4. Go for it sis!"

@AlvieTheFirst was done:

"I solemnize frame four amen."

@Ntebaleng_ was envious:

"I hope you didn't make my future husband (OX) laugh too much."

Source: Briefly News