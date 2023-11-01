Zodwa Wabantu and Manaka Ranaka received a gift from celebrity painter Rasta

He posted the souvenirs that we gifted during their comical boxing match on his Instagram page

Their Women in Boxing match that was held a few weeks back had Mzansi feeling annoyed and disappointed

Zodwa Wabantu and Manaka Ranaka were spoilt with courtesy paintings from Rasta. Images: @zodwalibram, @officialrastatheartist, @manakaranaka

Source: Instagram

The boxing match between sultry performer Zodwa Wabantu and Generations: The Legacy actress Ranaka Manaka got more comical when celebrity painter Rasta entered the chat.

He gifted the ladies with a painting after their Women in Boxing match that didn't have a clear winner, after a mess that started when socialite Khanyi Mbau denied knowledge of participating in the match.

Rasta hands over Zodwa Wabantu and Ranaka Manaka's painting

The famous painter gained his reputation for attending A-lister events to paint distorted portraits of Mzansi celebrities. He honoured the two entertainers with paintings true to his style and posted them on his Instagram, saying:

"Woman boxing extravaganza @manakaranak vs @zodwa.libram.wabantu at The Ridge Mpumalanga."

Check out Rasta painting Zodwa and Manaka's portraits:

Netizens annoyed by Manaka and Zodwa's boxing match

The match received a thumbs down after videos showed the two stars playing in the boxing match instead of fighting. These are the comments people made after learning that the match was more for entertainment than sport:

@FutureBite said:

"Staged this one."

@NthabisengSimp2 laughed:

"This was a joke Shem."

@Calvin_MNcube asked:

"What nonsense is this?"

@ilouis871 added:

"Where are the punches? What “circusry” is this?"

@mechanicbae was shocked:

"So the question roaming my head is, did people actually pay for this? Haibo!"

@Gods_Step_Son was amazed:

"People really attended this nonsense."

@AyandaXesha educated:

"This is not boxing. Just running around in the ring and playing around."

@serialong_Deity agreed:

"This is not boxing mos, its called rolling on the floor."

Source: Briefly News