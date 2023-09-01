Sifiso Meyiwa told the eNCA that his family has not seen Senzo's daughter, Thingo Khumalo, since his death

The family accused Kelly Khumalo of denying them his personal belongings after he passed

He had previously mentioned that Kelly loved Senzo despite the circumstances

Sifiso Meyiwa has accused the Khumalos of barring the Meyiwas from seeing Senzo's daughter, Thingo Khumalo. Images: OJ Koloti/Gallo Images/Getty Images Anesh Debiky/Gallo/Getty Images, @kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

Senzo Meyiwa's brother Sifiso had a lot to say recently about the details surrounding his death, one of which was the family's longing to create a bond with the soccer star's youngest, Thingolwenkosaza Khumalo.

Meyiwa family longs to meet Thingo Khumalo

Sifiso Meyiwa told eNCA that his family has not seen Thingo since her father was gunned down at her mother's family home in October 2014:

“We saw her for the first time when Senzo Meyiwa still alive. Kelly’s mother and Senzo had brought her home. We would love to see her and have a relationship with her."

He added that Thingo's aunt Nokuthula tried keeping contact with the Khumalo's but to no avail:

“After Senzo died, Nokuthula would contact Kelly, but she would not answer her calls. We also tried contacting them [the Khumalos] with my mother’s older sister but they did want to hear it.”

Kelly Khumalo accused of holding on to Senzo's personal belongings

During the new Senzo Meyiwa trial, witness number four, Mthokozisi Thwala, told Advocate Zandile Mshololo that Kelly denied the Meyiwas his ID until the police intervened.

He also said she drove around in his BMW X6 for a while before it was returned to his family.

Social media reacts to Kelly keeping Senzo's belongings

While some tweeps assumed she was after his insurance policies, many others thought it was natural for his stuff to be in her possession as they lived together:

@zambroda was appalled:

"What shoook me was that she didnt want to release the deceased's belongings. What was she doing with the ID, driving around someone's car while he oassed on in your home like nothing happened. Her mom nit even reaching out to the Meyiwa. Amahloni."

@Aerospace_Bae asked:

"She refused to give it to the brother as well until he called the police. Is the brother not family enough to her?"

@Thandisol weighed in:

"To also obtain his death certificate."

Sifiso Meyiwa excludes Kelly from the killer's list

In a previous Briefly News report, Senzo's brother eliminated Kelly's name from the killer's list, saying Longwe Twala's firearm killed the Orlando Pirates goalie.

He further said Kelly couldn't have planned Senzo's death because she was madly in love with him as his side-chick.

Source: Briefly News