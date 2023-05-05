The fourth witness in the Senzo Meyiwa trial retook the stand in the North Gauteng High Court

Meyiwa's friend Mthokozisi Thwala said Meyiwa's then-girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, refused to part with the soccer star's belongings

Khumalo allegedly told the family she would wait for Senzo to visit her in the dream to instruct her on what to do with the clothes

PRETORIA - Senzo Meyiwa's childhood friend Mthokozisi Thwala shared riveting testimony about singer and socialite Kelly Khumalo.

The state's fourth witness told the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria that after Meyiwa's death, Khumalo, the soccer star's then-girlfriend, refused to hand over his belongings to his family.

Kelly Khumalo refused to hand over Senzo Meyiwa's ID

Thwala, who was in the house when Meyiwa was gunned down on 26 October 2024, said the footballer's family asked him to get Meyiwa's ID for them, IOL reported.

When Twala arrived at the Mulbarton home Meyiwa and Khumalo shared, the singer allegedly refused to hand over the ID, saying she would only give it to Senzo's father and brother.

Senzo Meyiwa's friend returns to Kelly Khumalo's house with police

The next day, Thwala returned to the home with Meyiwa's father and the police in tow. Kelly Khumalo eventually relented and handed over the ID, but she kept Meyiwa's clothes.

Thwala told the court that Khumalo said Meyiwa would come to him in a dream and tell her what to do with his clothes, City Press reported.

South Africans are divided by Mthokozisi Thwala's testimony

