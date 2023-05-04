State witness and Senzo Meyiwa's close friend Mthokozisi Thwala has made damming accusations against the police

Thwala claims that he was tortured for hours in an office in Pretoria to get him to admit that he killed the soccer star

Meyiwa's friend said he was pressured to change his statement by Lieutenant-Colonel Joyce Buthelezi but refused to do so

PRETORIA - Senzo Meyiwa's childhood friend has made shocking allegations against the police on the witness stand at the highly publicised murder trial.

State witness Mthokozisi Thwala told the Pretoria High Court that he allegedly endured hours of brutal torture from two police officers five years after the beloved soccer star was killed in October 2014.

The aim of the torture, Thwala claims, was to get him to admit that he was the one who gunned Senzo Meyiwa down.

Thwala claims police drove him from Durban to law enforcement offices in Pretoria

Thwala claimed that the two police officers showed up unannounced at his home in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal and demanded he travel with them to Gauteng to identify suspects in January 2019, Mail & Guardian reported.

The witness said he asked if he could make the trip the following day but was told that he made an oath to always make himself available for the investigation.

Thwala said he was driven from Durban to the office of the investigative officer of the controversial second docket, Lieutenant-Colonel Joyce Buthelezi, in Pretoria.

This is where Thwala claims he was subjected to hours of torture. Meyiwa's friend said that two unidentified men entered the room and assaulted him while asking why he refused to admit that he killed Meyiwa.

Senzo Meyiwa's friend details torture at hand to two unidentified men

Thwala emotionally recounted that during the hours of torture, his hand were tied behind his back, and his legs were tied with rope. He said he was placed on a piece of mat and suffocated. At one point, he claimed he urinated on himself.

Twala said:

“They then removed this mat under me, which I had peed on, which means they knew that they needed to put that mat because I would pee on myself."

After the torture, the witness said that Buthelezi came back into the office and accused him of refusing to cooperate with the investigation, SABC News reported.

He alleged that Buthelezi then demanded he revises his statement to say he wasn't in the house when Meyiwa was shot, but Thwala refused to comply.

South Africans divided by Meyiwa's friend's torture allegations

Below are some comments:

@40Zella commented:

"He is lying under oath, so it's difficult to believe anything from him."

Tshepo Mmatlou Tsipa demanded:

"Those police officers must be arrested."

@Mzania_L added:

"Nonsense."

Mphoza Obada said:

"If so, this case might end up being thrown out of the court."

Donono Ningiza asked:

"Did he open the case against the police who tortured him?"

Lindokuhle Buthelezi Lindo claimed:

"Nothing but the truth."

Erans Makamu requested:

"Proof, please."

Khetha Ngcobo questioned:

"Why he's saying this after 10 years?"

Senzo Meyiwa’s friend reveals discomfort with soccer star’s relationship with Kelly Khumalo

A close friend of the fallen football star, Mthokozisi Thwala, took the stand for the first time on Tuesday, 2 May, detailing how Meyiwa's relationship with singer Kelly Khumalo troubled him.

Twala told the court that he was close friends with Meyiwa's wife at the time, Mandisa Mkhize, but that didn't stop the footballer from bringing Khumalo around.

