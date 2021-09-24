Sassa has now made it possible for South Africans who do not have ID documents to apply for the R350 Social Relief of Distress Grant

Only South Africans who are already receiving grants on behalf of others such as child support or foster care grants are eligible

South Africans can apply using the number supplied by the Sassa system instead of a 13-digit identity number

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has made the call for unemployed caregivers to also apply for the R350 Social Relief of Distress grant even if they do not have an ID number.

South Africans who have already been obtaining grants from the agency but do not have a 13-digit barcoded South African identification number can now qualify for the special grant, according to Sassa.

Unemployed Caregivers who are already receiving other Sassa grants can now apply for the R350 grant even though they don't have IDs. Image: SAPS

Source: Facebook

According to the Sassa website, their system now makes it possible for South Africans without IDs to apply for the grant using the SASSA system-generated number as their ID number.

People who are qualified to use this form of application include those who are receiving grants for others but not for themselves, such as child support, foster care or care dependency grants.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

According to IOL, once their application has been granted, Sassa will pay the R350 grant to the recipients directly to their Sassa cards.

Sassa adds Pick n Pay and Boxer stores as collection points for R350 grant beneficiaries

Briefly News previously reported that South Africans who have qualified to receive the R350 Social Relief of Distress Grant will now be able to collect their grants from various supermarkets.

This comes after the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) made the decision to expand the number of collection points for beneficiaries to give them better access to their grant payments.

According to TimesLIVE, Pick n Pay and Boxer supermarkets are among the new collection points that have partnered with Sassa. Sassa stated that beneficiaries who are eligible to collect their grants from the supermarkets will be notified after indicating which supermarket they would like to collect their grant from.

Recipients are encouraged to first wait for SMS confirmation stating which supermarket to collect their grant from before making the journey to receive their payments.

According to The Witness, the two supermarkets are the first retail stores that have partnered with Sassa as collection points for the R350 grant, however, Pick n Pay is also a collection point for other Sassa grants.

Beneficiaries will be allowed to collect their R350 grants from the supermarkets starting Wednesday, 22 September. Grants can only be collected from the main Pick n Pay stores and not from their other branches of the company, such as Pick n Pay Liquor or Pick n Pay Clothing.

South Africans are also reminded that they can only apply for the R350 grant using the channels made available by Sassa.

Source: Briefly.co.za