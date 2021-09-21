The South African Social Security Agency has added supermarket chain Pick n Pay and Boxer as collection points

This means recipients of the R350 Social Relief of Distress grant are given the opportunity to collect their grants from their stores

Pick n Pay has been a Sassa partner for a while and other Sassa beneficiaries have been able to collect their grants from their stores

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans who have qualified to receive the R350 Social Relief of Distress Grant will now be able to collect their grants from various supermarkets.

This comes after the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) made the decision to expand the number of collection points for beneficiaries to give them better access to their grant payments.

Beneficiaries of the R350 Social Relief of Distress grant can collect their grant from Pick n Pay and Boxer stores. Images: Waldo Swiegers

According to TimesLIVE, Pick n Pay and Boxer supermarkets are among the new collection points that have partnered with Sassa. Sassa stated that beneficiaries who are eligible to collect their grants from the supermarkets will be notified after indicating which supermarket they would like to collect their grant from.

Recipients are encouraged to first wait for SMS confirmation stating which supermarket to collect their grant from before making the journey to receive their payments.

According to The Witness, the two supermarkets are the first retail stores that have partnered with Sassa as collection points for the R350 grant, however, Pick n Pay is also a collection point for other Sassa grants.

Beneficiaries will be allowed to collect their R350 grants from the supermarkets starting Wednesday, 22 September. Grants can only be collected from the main Pick n Pay stores and not from their other branches of the company, such as Pick n Pay Liquor or Pick n Pay Clothing.

South Africans are also reminded that they can only apply for the R350 grant using the channels made available by Sassa.

