R460 Child Grant Far Below the Required R624 a Month to Survive in South Africa

The national poverty line has been recalculated and the child support grant falls well below the required amount

The national poverty line has been calculated at R624, the child support grant is only R460

A person needs a minimum amount of energy each day to survive and this works out at R624 in South Africa under current conditions

The national poverty lines (NPL) have recently been adjusted and it has revealed a very concerning statistic.

The R460 child support grant is far below the required R624 required to buy food for a month in South Africa.

The NPL is calculated every ten years or if there are significant changes to how households consume products or if there is a major change in the cost of living.

Julie Smith, a researcher at the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group, said that the NPLs were a shocking indictment of the government's failure. Particularly with the child support grant according to News24.

The Citizen reported that the national poverty line is calculated by the amount of daily energy a person needs per day and how much that costs in a month. A person needs a minimum of 8,820kj per day to survive.

