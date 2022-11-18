The second docket in the Senzo Meyiwa that names Kelly Khumalo and others as suspects was brought back under the spotlight

During the state’s re-examination of Tumelo Madlala, he claimed that Colonel Joyce Buthelezi was behind the docket and was a liar

The defence lawyer for four of the five men accused of Meyiwa’s murder plans to put a stop to the trial claiming it is unconstitutional

PRETORIA - The controversial second docket in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial was brought back into the spotlight. On Friday, 18 November, State Advocate George Baloyi continued with his re-examination of the third state witness, Tumelo Madlala.

The advocate began the court proceedings by touching on a claim that suggests Meyiwa was killed during a scuffle between Zandi Khumalo and her boyfriend, Longwe Twala. However, Madlala was not having it and said Colonel Joyce Buthelezi was behind the claims.

According to EWN, the witness dubbed Buthelezi a liar and said she attempted to have the second docket confirmed. The defence lawyer representing the fifth murder accused, Advocate Zandile Mshololo, objected to Baloyi’s remarks saying he was leading new evidence.

The second docket names those present in the Vosloorus home the night Meyiwa was gunned down as suspects. The soccer star’s former girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, her sister and Madlala are considered suspects.

Meanwhile, the defence lawyer for four of the five men accused of Meyiwa’s murder plans to stop the trial claiming it is unconstitutional. Speaking to SABC News, Timothy Thobane said the people who were in the house are testifying to save their faces.

The lawyer claims the witnesses are being protected by the state, which interferes with the fairness of the trial. He also accused the witnesses of lying on the stand. It is unclear when the defence plans to bring forward an application to stop the trial.

Citizens react to the murder trial:

@Mabomvini_za said:

“It looks like the state is involved in this cover-up.”

@oneLickfam posted:

“It’s a joke can’t you let him rest in peace, once, nothing has come out since there, policemen can’t deliver because they are criminals themselves.”

Senzo Meyiwa trial: Tumelo Madlala says he ran into a bedroom after hearing gunshot during cross-exam

Briefly News also reported Senzo Meyiwa’s long-time friend, Tumelo Madlala’s testimony was subjected to more scrutiny as his cross-examination continued at the North Gauteng High Court on Thursday, 17 November.

Defence lawyer Advocate Zandile Mshololo questioned why the intruder, who was allegedly behind Meyiwa when he was shot, did not get hit by the same bullet. Madlala said the soccer star was fighting with the second intruder in the kitchen while another stood behind him during the incident.

Mshololo said post-mortem results show that Meyiwa was killed by a bullet that entered the front of his chest and exited the back. Madlala said he did not know who killed his best friend since he ran into the bedroom when he heard the gunshot.

