The investigating officer in the Luke Fleurs murder case, Sergeant Nare Moloto, could not appear in court on Tuesday, 7 May 2024, due to illness

The case has been postponed to Tuesday, 14 May 2024, as the six men accused of Fleurs' murder are still awaiting bail

Local netizens took to social media to plead for the court to deny bail to the men accused of murdering the 24-year-old

Luke Fleurs' murder case has been delayed by illness. Image: Kaizer Chiefs FC

Source: Facebook

Illness has caused the postponement of the bail hearing for the six men accused of murdering Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs till Tuesday, 14 May 2024.

Investigating officer Sergeant Nare Moloto could not appear at the bail hearing of the six men arrested for the Wednesday, 3 April, fatal shooting of the Chiefs defender.

Luke Fleurs' murder case was postponed

Fleurs' murder case suffers a delay, as confirmed in the tweet below:

According to Zimoja, NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said they would oppose bail, while one of the suspects, Fernando Siva, has been questioned about his immigration status.

Mjonondwane said:

"If you recall, we tendered an affidavit of the investigating officer. Emanating from that affidavit, the court requested him to attend today's proceedings so that the court can be in a position to ask certain questions regarding issues that are left unclear."

Mzansi wants justice

Local netizens took to social media to call for the court to deny the suspects bail as they call for justice for the slain Chiefs defender.

Frida Collage wants the suspects to suffer:

"Let them sit, no bail."

Chwayi KwaMbanjwa says they must rot:

"Let them rot in jail."

Tumi Thulare wants a guilty verdict:

"If they can be found guilty, they must go and rot in jail. I hope they don't get bail."

Edward Nkuna hopes justice will be served:

"If bail is granted to those criminals, I'll be disappointed with the justice system because those criminals will run away from justice."

Mothusiotsilemaabanebosigo Seleka says there must be no bail:

"No bail for those things, please."

Kaizer Chiefs retire Luke Fleurs jersey number

As reported by Briefly News, Kaizer Chiefs have decided to retire the 26 jersey number in honour of Luke Fleurs, who was murdered on Wednesday, 3 April 2024.

The decision from the Amakhosi was met with mixed reactions from local football fans as many felt it was a touching gesture while some were against it as the player had yet to make his debut.

