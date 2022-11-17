As the murder trial for slain soccer star Senzo Meyiwa continues in the North Gauteng High Court, Chicco Twala says his son is finally ready to testify

Longwe Twala, who has been battling drug addiction, has been the subject of controversy over recent days

South Africans speculate that Longwe's testimony will be rehearsed because his father has coached him

JOHANNESBURG - Longwe Twala has been making the rounds on social media lately. As his father, famed music producer Chicco Twala has cleared his son to testify, SA speculates that Longwe has been heavily coached.

Lonngwe Twala is ready to testify in the Senzo Meyiwa Murder trial. Image: Lefty Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

Chicco told eNCA on Wednesday, 16 November, that his controversial son had completed his drug rehabilitation treatment and has recovered from his widely-publicised addiction.

Chicco said Longwe had been clean for over a year and was ready to speak in the witness box. However, some South Africans have said that Longwe shouldn't be taking the stand as a suspect but as an accused.

Longwe was at Kelly Khumalo's Vosloorus family home, along with seven others, the night intruders allegedly barged into the house and fatally shot beloved soccer star Senzo Meyiwa, TimesLIVE reported.

Quite a few citizens believe Longwe was the person who pulled the trigger and killed Meyiwa. The theory has intensified since Meyiwa's long-time friend, Tumelo Madlala, resumed his testimony on Monday, 14 November.

Cross-examination of Madlala saw the defence suggest that the gun used to kill Meyiwa was brought into the house by Longwe. Madlala refuted the defence's version of events; however, that hasn't stopped Mzansi from running with the defence's version.

South Africans weigh in on Longwe Twala's impending testimony

Though many believe Longwe's testimony will be rehearsed, other citizens claim the truth about what happened to Meyiwa will be revealed.

Thabo Kuntash Letsoalo declared:

"Let him come and face the music with Advocate Shololo"

Salphy Mercy claimed:

"Chicco's son deserves to be in the dock as an accused,not in the witness box."

Ngcobo Blac'Key Mpendulo added:

"He’s been silent for years, this guy."

Jùst Sizwe speculated:

"Done rehearsing his testimony, that one."

Smiley Ndadamala said:

"He was still rehearsing."

Tshepo Mooi commented:

"As he should and all the people who were in the house on that fateful day. I mean, the truth will eventually come out."

Finch stated:

"He's now been marinated well to face the braai stand."

Sir-Ernst Malahlela asked:

"What has changed now? Proper coaching won't work."

Nathi Malaku added:

"You already coached him, I guess, Mr Chicco."

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Mzansi not buying Tumelo Madlala’s testimony during cross-examination

In a related story, Briefly News reported that Tumelo Madlala has been trending on social media amid the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial at the North Gauteng High Court on Wednesday, 16 November.

Madlala, the soccer star’s long-time friend and witness on the night of the murder, was cross-examined by Advocate Zandile Mshololo. Social media users believe that Madlala’s story has one too many holes and are not buying his version of events.

Mshololo grilled the state witness and said that his behaviour following Meyiwa’s death was shocking. Madlala slammed claims that he betrayed Meyiwa following his murder in 2014.

