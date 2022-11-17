The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues to grip the attention of many South Africans who want the truth

The Bafana Bafana soccer star's friend, Tumelo Madlala, was on the stand again, and the defence grilled his character

South Africans agreed with the defence that Mdlala was not a loyal friend for accepting money from Netflix for a documentary on Meyiwa's death

PRETORIA - South Africans are glued to their screens, hoping to finally get the truth of what happened the night Bafana Bafana soccer star Senzo Meyiwa was murdered.

Meyiwa's long-time friend Tumelo Madlala took the witness stand again on Wednesday, 16 November and was cross-examined by defence lawyer Advocate Zandile Mshololo. She questioned Madlala's account of events and spotlighted his character as Meyiwa's friend.

Madlala testified that two intruders stormed into the Kelly Khumalo mother's house, and Longwe Twala jumped up and pushed the intruder, who had a gun, reports SABC News.

The witness then stated that a commotion ensued in the house after that incident, and Twala walked out of the house. Mdlala added that the armed intruder was assaulted by Kelly Khumalo's mother, sister Gladness, and Zandi with crutches.

Madlala also admitted that he did not see who shot Meyiwa.

Tumelo Madlala questioned on the Netflix documentary about Senzo Meyiwa's murder

Madlala's loyalty to his friend after death was also questioned during court proceedings. Defence lawyer, Mshololo was stunned that Madlala did not share the money he received for appearing on a Netflix documentary about his friend's death, reports EWN.

Mshololo stated that Mdlala breached Meyiwa's trust when he shared private images and information with the Netflix production team. Mshololo was also surprised to learn that Madlala did not share the money he received with Meyiwa's daughter, his family and his wife, Mandisa.

“Your behaviour is very shocking; you received the money from Netflix. You did not share with the family for Senzo Meyiwa, you did not share it with his child, you did not share it with his fiancé,” said Mshololo.

South Africans also noted that Madlala was not a good friend and accused him of being money hungry.

@just_palace said:

"Adv Zandile Mshololo did outstandingly well on the test to show the court that Tumelo Madlala is a heartless, greedy & insensitive person who wasn't a friend but was using Senzo. She entirely destroyed his character. His evidence won’t stand a reliability test imo.#SenzoMeyiwatrial"

@CooperNcm said:

"Adv. Baloyi is trying to shame, but no one can save this Tumelo Madlala guy. There is nothing wrong with Adv. Mshololo putting it to the witness that a decision is pending on whether or not he should be arrested. #SenzoMeyiwatrial"

@mbosto_11 said:

"This Tumelo Madlala is wasting the court's time. You can tell that these Lies were rehearsed, and he keeps contradicting himself. The story is not adding up and the more they question him, the more he continues lying #SenzoMeyiwatrial"

@hlubizer said:

"People who worship money, like Tumelo Madlala seldom take ethics and future complications into consideration. Once kak hits the fan, they get exposed easily."

Meyiwa trial: Accused 5 wasn't there when Meyiwa was murdered Madlala said, SA calls on him to sue the state

Briefly News previously reported that more explosive details have been revealed in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial in the North Gauteng High Court on Wednesday, 16 November.

It emerged that accused number five wasn't present in the house when Meyiwa was gunned down. Meyiwa's long-time friend Tumelo Madlala claimed this during the cross-examination from Advocate Zandile Msholo.

South Africans are now calling for Sifisokuhle Ntuli to sue the state for being wrongfully accused of murdering the beloved Bafana Bafana soccer legend.

