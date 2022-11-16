The cross-examination of murdered soccer star Senzo Meyiwa’s long-time friend Tumelo Madlala continued on Wednesday, 16 November

The eyewitness claimed that accused number five, Sifisokuhle Ntuli was not in the house the night Meyiwa was gunned down

South Africans are calling for the accused to sue the state because Madlala's testimony might prove Ntuli's innocence

PRETORIA - More explosive details have been revealed in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial in the North Gauteng High Court on Wednesday, 16 November.

Tumelo Madlala claims that accused number 5 was not in the house the night Meyiwa was murdered. Image: Duif du Toit & Stock photo

Source: Getty Images

It emerged that accused number five wasn't present in the house when Meyiwa was gunned down. Meyiwa's long-time friend Tumelo Madlala claimed this during the cross-examination from Advocate Zandile Msholo.

South Africans are now calling for Sifisokuhle Ntuli to sue the state for being wrongfully accused of murdering the beloved Bafana Bafana soccer legend.

Advocate Mshololo, who is defending Ntuli, asked Madlala if her client was among the intruders who barged into Kelly Khumalo's family house in Vosloorus. Madlala claimed he did not see the accused in the hose the night Meyiwa was killed, The Citizen reported.

The friend of the slain soccer star was one of seven witnesses inside the house when Meyiwa was murdered on 26 October 2014. Madlala has been on the witness stand since Monday, 14 November, when the trial resumed. The eyewitness has been accused of being an evasive and aggressive witness, eNCA reported.

South Africans weigh in on the explosive revelation

Tumi Mosotho

"All the accused must be released. And all those who were in the house must come and face the music."

Cay Tsilo

"Then that man will sue the state after this case."

Patrick Mapfeka advised:

"Millionaires, ladies, it's time to pick your next boyfriend from those guys."

Allen Maenetja declared:

"Case closed."

Thabo Kenneth Mosneck Motsilanyane asked:

"What is he doing there, then?"

Nanti R Moshesh claimed:

"Accused no5 is already rich."

In a related story, Briefly News reported that Tumelo Madlala has been trending on social media amid the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial at the North Gauteng High Court on Wednesday, 16 November.

Madlala, the soccer star’s long-time friend and witness on the night of the murder, was cross-examined by Advocate Zandile Mshololo. Social media users believe that Madlala’s story has one too many holes and are not buying his version of events.

Mshololo grilled the state witness and said that his behaviour following Meyiwa’s death was shocking. Madlala slammed claims that he betrayed Meyiwa following his murder in 2014.

