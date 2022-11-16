The cross-examination of slain Senzo Meyiwa’s long-time friend Tumelo Madlala continued on Wednesday, 16 November

Social media users believe that Madlala’s story has one too many holes and are not buying his version of events

During the trial, the defence attempted to poke holes in Madlala’s claim that intruders entered the home the night Meyiwa was killed

PRETORIA - Tumelo Madlala has been trending on social media amid the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial at the North Gauteng High Court on Wednesday, 16 November.

The cross-examination of Senzo Meyiwa's long-time friend Tumelo Madlala got under in Pretoria. Image: Stock image & Carl Fourie

Madlala, the soccer star’s long-time friend and witness on the night of the murder, was cross-examined by Advocate Zandile Mshololo. Social media users believe that Madlala’s story has one too many holes and are not buying his version of events.

Mshololo grilled the state witness and said that his behaviour following Meyiwa’s death was shocking. Madlala slammed claims that he betrayed Meyiwa following his murder in 2014.

During the cross-examination, Mshololo attempted to poke holes in Madlala’s claim that intruders entered Kelly Khumalo’s family home the night Meyiwa was gunned down. The advocate suggested that Madlala was too drunk after he admitted to not hearing noises when the intruders entered the house, SowetanLIVE reported.

Madlala, who was among those present the night the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper was killed, said the door was not closed properly and, therefore, did not hear the intruders. He also added that he was “sure” that people entered the house.

On Tuesday, 15 November, it was also revealed during the cross-examination that Madlala stayed with Khumalo following Meyiwa’s death. He added that he could not recall how long he stayed at her Alberton home, according to News24.

Mzansi reacts to Tumelo Madlala:

@Yahmina10 said:

“Tumelo’s story has holes everywhere. It doesn’t make sense it’s made up. He then runs and hides in a room leaving his friend fighting yet he was helping him fight?”

@Zac23_SM posted:

“Tumelo probably saw who shot Senzo and is either scared of or protecting that person or maybe he has been paid to keep quiet and cook up this story he is dishing out in court.”

@LindiswaNyembez added:

“One thing is for sure Tumelo knows who killed Senzo Meyiwa.”

