Senzo Meyiwa’s long-time friend Tumelo Madlala’s cross-examination has left South Africans reeling in anger

Many believe his actions following the soccer star’s murder proved that he betrayed Meyiwa for financial gain

Madlala testified that he was paid by Netflix for supplying pictures of Meyiwa but refused to divulge the amount

PRETORIA - South Africans gripped on the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial have the verdict on the soccer star’s long-time friend Tumelo Madlala.

The cross-examination of Senzo Meyiwa's long-time friend Tumelo Madlala has angered citizens. Image: @cossykam & Adam Davy

The high-profile case got under at the High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday, 15 November, with the cross-examination of Madlala who was in the house the night Meyiwa was gunned down in 2014.

Many believe that the truth about the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper’s murder will never come to light following Madlala’s testimony. Defence lawyer Advocate Zandile Mshololo grilled the third state witness and believes that he betrayed Meyiwa for financial gain.

According to SABC News, Madlala, who was featured on a Netflix documentary about the murder, said he did not believe he compromised the case against the five men accused of killing Meyiwa. During the cross-examination, the witness said he gave out information to Netflix while the murder was still under investigation.

Madlala also testified that he was paid by Netflix for supplying pictures of Meyiwa. However, he refused to divulge the amount he received. EWN reported earlier on Tuesday, the lawyer representing four of the men accused, TT Thobane, said Meyiwa’s family was paid R250 000 by Netflix.

The cross-examination of Madlala will continue on Wednesday, 16 November. However many are convinced the trial is getting nowhere and justice will not be served.

Here’s what Mzansi is saying about the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial:

@Mahlubi_Stephen said:

“This Tumelo Madlala guy is incredibly confident in his stupidity.”

@Leonard22408623 commented:

“Tumelo Madlala is a filthy liar.”

@Nkullu07 posted:

“Tumelo Madlala fooling not only the court but all South Africans to please Kelly Khumalo.”

@PressPlaySA added:

“Tumelo Madlala is not a credible witness, he’s actually an opportunist, least he could’ve done was give the Netflix money to Senzo’s family.”

