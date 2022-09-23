Senzo Meyiwa’s brother, Sifiso, says he stopped attending the murder trial court proceedings which he described as a "circus"

He referred to state witness Tumelo Madlala as Meyiwa’s “so-called best friend” and said it's painful to watch him testify

Sifiso said there is much more to the case and believes that “high-powered” individuals are coaching Madlala during the trial

JOHANNESBURG - Senzo Meyiwa’s brother, Sifiso, says he is left with more questions than answers after every session of the murder trial that is being heard at the Pretoria High Court. Since the beginning of the trial, there have been ups and downs marred with inconsistencies and theatrics.

Sifiso, who said he has been watching the trial unfold from a distance, says the happenings have not brought justice for his brother closer. Referring to state witness Tumelo Madlala as Meyiwa’s “so-called best friend”, Sifiso said it is painful to watch him testify in the murder trial.

The heartbroken brother spoke to Drum Magazine and said he questioned if Madlala’s love and admiration for Meyiwa while he was alive were real. In addition, he said the witness’ conduct during the trial was rude and he appeared to be a different person while testifying.

Sifiso said Madlala is sticking to his original story but adding new information and incidents which he failed to tell the Meyiwa family. He said the case took years to go on trial, and now Madlala changed information, such as when the police arrived at the murder scene and when Meyiwa’s former girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, called the police.

Meyiwa’s brother said he wondered what actually happened the night the soccer star was killed. He said the family had a lot of unanswered questions and therefore excused himself from the “circus” in the courtroom.

Sifiso said there is much more to the case than what meets the eye and believes that “high-powered” individuals are coaching Madlala. He added that he is convinced that the five men on trial for his brother’s death have nothing to do with the murder in 2014.

According to EWN, the murder trial has been postponed to Monday, 14 November. Bongani Ntanzi, Sifisokuhle Ntuli, Muzikawukhulelwa Sthemba Sibiya, Mthobisi Prince Ncube and Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa are facing serious charges related to the death.

Mzansi reacts to the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial:

@Philphi5 said:

“Arrest the killers of Senzo Meyiwa, you know them. You chose whom you want to arrest and whom you don’t want to arrest, release those five poor boys who have nothing to do with his death.”

@MandisaMa22 commented:

“Kelly Khumalo and Senzo Meyiwa were a “Killer combination”.”

@Bongani43065297 added:

“Tumelo doesn’t care about the Meyiwa family I see why the pay cheque was good very good.”

