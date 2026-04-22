The rise of asset trading in Africa demands accessibility to an authentic broker that prioritises the safety of users above all

The inner workings of JustMarkets, a global trading platform, are a testament to its position as a reliable broker in Africa

Briefly News compiled a checklist of what makes for a trustworthy forex broker in Africa, and JustMarkets stood up to the test

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One of the most important features of a reliable broker is following the letter of the law. The FSCA is South Africa's regulator for brokers; others may be licensed by international regulators, such as CySEC (Cyprus) and the FCA (UK). JustMarkets casts a wide net and is regulated by FSA (Seychelles), FSC (Mauritius), FSCA (South Africa), FSC (BVI), and CySEC (Cyprus).

JustMarkets fit the checklist for indications of a trustworthy broker. Image: George Morina

Source: UGC

JustMarkets prioritises clear details regarding their operations. A green flag for a trading company is easy access to the necessary information available, such as their location, legal documents, such as terms, conditions, risks and disclosures, as well as where they are registered. JustMarkets' key corporate addresses are in the Seychelles, Cyprus and South Africa.

How JustMarkets keeps clients' money safe

Along with JustMarkets' clear licensing, the company also ensures the safety of clients with a separation of funds. Reliable brokers do not merge their funds with clients. Justmarkets prioritises keeping the client safe in the event of a disaster, such as dissolution. Segregated funds ensure that the clients' funds are not used to cover their own expenses or come to be compromised in any way.

JustMarkets also offers reasonable and competitive trading conditions as well as a thorough explanation of their trading fees. A straightforward withdrawal process is also a crucial feature for a reputable broker. JustMarkets offers a variety of withdrawal methods, including bank transfers, country-specific payment systems, and e-wallets. JustMarkets also has no hidden conditions, as part of its allure is the instant withdrawal process.

To ensure proper support for clients, JustMarkets offers support in 23 languages. A trustworthy broker can support 24 hours a day, throughout the week. Clients can put JustMarkets' support services to the test even before depositing, to ensure confidence for first-time users.

JustMarkets adjusts to Southern Africa

JustMarkets also goes the extra mile with a local presence that fits the Southern African landscape, ensuring smooth withdrawals via local banks. The broker is able to produce region-specific educational materials. JustMarkets is also invested in creating resources that educate users as opposed to only promising bonuses. Many trading brokerages are also evaluated to do user reviews, which function to warn others of any untrustworthy platforms. Justmarkets received more than 4,000 reviews on Trustpilot and has an average of 4.7 stars out of five.

JustMarkets ensures smooth usability and support for users. Image: Haanna Pad

Source: UGC

JustMarkets was established through proper international licensing, a reliable withdrawal process, transparency and customer support. For traders in the broker world, JustMarkets functions as a realistic option without too-good-to-be-true promises, but still provides a safe way to trade instruments without fear of getting scammed.

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South Africans were inspired by a young lady who showed how her investment portfolio was growing.

Mzansi was inspired by the video of a woman showing others her savings achieved using a piggy bank.

Source: Briefly News