Local huns made us very proud this year, showing off thousands of rands which they saved in the comfort of their own homes

The savings inspired many social media users who vouch to start their savings this new year

Briefly News compiled a list of some of the inspiring savings stories which motivated many online

A woman managed to save over R40K in her piggy bank. Image: @shazsbeautybar

Social media users who were wise enough to save at the beginning of 2024 proudly showed off their significant savings in December. Many kept their money in water bottles and sealed containers they reused as piggy banks.

TikTok user @shazsbeautybar was one of those who managed to save big in 2024, using a 5L water bottle to stash thousands.

Let us look at five viral money-saving stories published by Briefly News.

Woman opens piggy bank worth over R40K saved

A lady working as a beautician shared a video of herself opening a 5L water bottle filled with R100 and R200, totalling R43,700. Her post inspired many social media users, who asked her to share saving tricks.

Woman saves in a 2L bottle

A local mama proudly opened her 2L cool drink bottle filled with bank notes she saved in a video later shared on TikTok. The clip made many social media users see the importance of saving money.

School learner counts her snack-selling business savings

A school learner left many social media users proud after showing off the money she saved in her piggy bank from selling snacks at school. Many commended her for being disciplined, and others joked that counting the coins probably took the whole day.

Mzansi's impressed by a young lady's first saving attempt

A young woman was told to buy a car after showing her massive savings on TikTok. The lady had saved many R200 notes, R100s and a 5L tin filled with R5 coins. The proud babe also shared that it was her first savings attempt.

Local man opens piggy bank savings

A man shared a video showing his savings on Instagram, which went viral and attracted massive popularity. The guy opened his 5 L bottle filled with 13 months' savings and showed off his cash. The clip, worth over 2M views, also attracted amusing comments.

