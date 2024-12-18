“From Selling Snacks”: Schoolgirl Shows R17.9k Pile of Coins Saved in Piggy Bank

A local schoolgirl shared in a TikTok video the amount of money she saved since the beginning of the year

The young TikTokker told app users that she saved money by selling snacks at school

Social media users were impressed with the girl's hustle and determination to have money for the end of 2024

A schoolgirl shared that she saved nearly R20 000 by selling snacks at school. Images: Bloomberg Creative, NickyLloyd

Saving money throughout the year requires discipline and a strong sense of commitment. Recently, a young girl wowed the online community by proudly showcasing the amount she saved in her makeshift piggy bank.

Girl saves thousands for December

TikTok user @khaloo..k shared on the social media platform that she saved R17 980 since January.

She noted in her caption:

"All of this is from selling snacks."

Providing more information in the comment section, @khaloo..k told an online user:

"I used to sell snacks at school. So every day, I would put the money I made into the 5l bottles, and I sealed the bottles with brown tape so I wouldn’t see the money inside."

Watch the video below:

Piggy bank savings amaze SA

Several local social media users headed to the schoolgirl's comment section in awe as they saw the amount of coins strewn on the floor.

@chief_theking jokingly told app users:

"And you were asking why R5 coins are so scarce, only to find out one house is keeping them in 5l bottles."

A curious @user6872227015733 wrote with a laugh:

"l wonder what time you finished counting."

@douglaspatsa proudly said to the girl:

"Keep up with your savings and prosper."

@vuka.lova added in the comment section:

"I salute you, my sister, but I believe you can make more next year."

@mfundo0037 applauded the TikTokker's efforts to save so much money, writing:

"Wow, you have done a great job, sis."

@_maxy34 advised the young entrepreneur:

"Go to your local supermarket or stores. They will gladly take the coins and exchange them for notes."

