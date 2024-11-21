“It Can Be Done”: Woman Does R100 Challenge, Intends to Save R7.8k by December

A local woman took to her TikTok account to share with South Africans how she intended to save R7 800 by the end of the year

The money-saver implemented the R100 challenge and added an additional R100 every month

Members of the online community loved the simple technique and expressed their thoughts

A woman used a simple money-saving technique to get R7 800 for the year. Images: @lily87lily

Source: TikTok

Many South Africans feel they can no longer afford items in Cyril Ramaphosa's economy, where rising costs have made even basic necessities a stretch for some households.

Recently, a resourceful woman showed a money-saving challenge, offering a creative way for people to stretch their finances further.

Spending time, saving money

A TikTokker using the handle @lily87lily shared how she planned to save money and secure her financial future. The woman implemented the R100 challenge, saving R100 in January and adding an additional R100 monthly.

This technique resulted in the woman saving R1 200 in December and R7 800 overall.

She proudly stated in her post's caption:

"Never say never. It can be done."

Take a look at the picture below:

A Mzansi woman shared how much she intended to save by the end of the year. Image: @lily87lily

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacts to R100 challenge

Hundreds of interested social media users commented on the post to express their thoughts about the tip to save money throughout the year.

@21schoeman shared with the woman:

"I started doing it this year. It wasn't easy, but I managed."

A heartbroken @mathumemahapa.0 posed the question:

"Where am I going to get R1 200 in December?"

@ait_solution got real in the comments:

"2024 was like this. We saved in January, February, and March. In April, we withdrew all the money."

@asa.ncazela shared with the public:

"Me looking at this, knowing very well I am not even going to start saving."

A proud @user4908315561324 told the online community:

"I started with R1 200 in January. I'm already there. I'm happy for myself."

@decorman1966, who thought the challenge was a great idea, advised people in the comment section:

"Have the discipline and stick with that new year plan, and you will have money to buy all family members a Christmas present."

