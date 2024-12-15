Woman Cuts Open 5L Bottle Full of 2024 Savings in TikTok Video, SA Inspired: “Next Year Ke Serious”
- A woman saved her money throughout 2024 and shared a video demonstrating that it was a wise decision
- The TikTok post shows the woman's loot after being careful with her money throughout the year
- Online users were motivated after seeing what one woman was able to do for her finances over time
One lady on TikTok flexed that she could stay consistent with saving. The creator shared how well she put money aside for a rainy day.
The video of the woman's savings received considerable attention on social media. After watching the inspirational content, online users shared their thoughts on saving.
Woman saves in DIY piggy bank
A TikToker @tilly525 opened a bottle full of money she saved throughout the year. She splayed out all the notes of cash in a pile on the floor. Watch the video below:
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
SA applauds woman's savings
Many people flooded the comments, saying they were motivated to save the following year. The Great Midwest Bank discusses the advantages of piggy banks. Saving money in containers is useful for organising loose change. The money adds up over time and can help teach kids about saving.
Online users admired the lady's savings, while others opened up about why they struggle with saving. Read the comments below:
B. said:
"Next year ke serious 😭"
mmaooooo commented:
"Doing this next year shame😭"
DDGfanpage added:
"Focused adults ✨🫂"
Dakalo Manugu exclaimed:
"😭I am broke."
Likhona remarked:
"You need money to save money to have money yoh 😭😔"
bontleeeeeeeee was inspired:
"This December has taught me to save money for January shame. 2025 is my year!"
Juniorle oarabile admitted:
"I wonder how you guys save cause me there is never a day I don’t need money."
4 other people who saved in piggy banks
- A man opened his container full of savings that he collected for more than 12 months.
- One financially savvy gent used a minion piggybank that had thousands of rands after a year.
- South Africans were inspired by a woman who shared her five-month savings in multiple bottles.
- Rent was no problem after a man opened his piggy bank following months of saving.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Human-Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 2 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za