A woman saved her money throughout 2024 and shared a video demonstrating that it was a wise decision

The TikTok post shows the woman's loot after being careful with her money throughout the year

Online users were motivated after seeing what one woman was able to do for her finances over time

One lady on TikTok flexed that she could stay consistent with saving. The creator shared how well she put money aside for a rainy day.

A TikTok video shows a woman revealing her savings in her 5L bottle. Image: South_agency / Jelena Stosic

Source: Getty Images

The video of the woman's savings received considerable attention on social media. After watching the inspirational content, online users shared their thoughts on saving.

Woman saves in DIY piggy bank

A TikToker @tilly525 opened a bottle full of money she saved throughout the year. She splayed out all the notes of cash in a pile on the floor. Watch the video below:

SA applauds woman's savings

Many people flooded the comments, saying they were motivated to save the following year. The Great Midwest Bank discusses the advantages of piggy banks. Saving money in containers is useful for organising loose change. The money adds up over time and can help teach kids about saving.

Online users admired the lady's savings, while others opened up about why they struggle with saving. Read the comments below:

B. said:

"Next year ke serious 😭"

mmaooooo commented:

"Doing this next year shame😭"

DDGfanpage added:

"Focused adults ✨🫂"

Dakalo Manugu exclaimed:

"😭I am broke."

Likhona remarked:

"You need money to save money to have money yoh 😭😔"

bontleeeeeeeee🩷 was inspired:

"This December has taught me to save money for January shame. 2025 is my year!"

Juniorle oarabile admitted:

"I wonder how you guys save cause me there is never a day I don’t need money."

