A local man's lucky find turned into a flood of amusing comments online after he shared a video on TikTok

The guy looked in the trashcan, saw money, and didn't hesitate to take it out

The clip had superstitious social media users cracking jokes about what would happen to him after taking the cash

A man saw money in a bin full of dirt and empty cans and took it out. Image: @babaka_kj

Some local sangomas have cautioned against picking up lost money, as people deliberately leave some for ritual purposes; however, not everyone believes in this.

A local guy could not believe his luck when he saw money inside a trashcan, so he recorded a video and shared it on his TikTok account under his handle @babaka_kj.

The man shows off his luck

In the video, the guy is chilling with his friend when he notices something interesting in a trashcan full of items.

As he gets closer, he sees money totalling R650, takes it out, and throws it on the floor. His friend excitedly exclaims that the person must be stressed about losing such a large amount of money in December.

Watch the video below:

The clip has Mansi amused

The man's video sparked numerous comments from amused social media users. Some warned that using the cash could lead to him being bewitched, while others joked that he should 'rest in peace,' claiming the money was deliberately left for a ritual.

User @zinhlee.eeee commented:

"I'd leave it 🤣I'd be too scared something would happen to me 😭."

User @Jannah said:

"He’s Probably flipping his pockets inside OUT trying to find that money 😭

User @Ayanda added:

"The economy is doing wonderfully😭."

User @imäni shared:

"May this luck locate me!🙏."

User @zuzie said:

"@kayley The person that threw it away is going to have such a bad day when they realise they threw it away 😭."

User @tina.kutumela commented:

"Looks like it was planted. Lala ngoxolo (rest in peace in advance)."

