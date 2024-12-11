A man spotted his woman sipping his drink at an eatery, recorded the moment, and shared it online

The cute clip sparked a lot of attention, drawing numerous comments

Social media users were divided; some found nothing wrong with the act, while others thought differently

Most people in love find their partner's clothes cosier to wear and their food tastier, even when sharing the same meal.

A guy proudly showing off his hun shared a video of her sipping his drink under his TikTok handle @les_and_zee, and the clip quickly caught the attention of many social media users.

The babe is caught in action

The adorable clip shows the thirsty babe, likely hesitant to open her sealed Coke, leaning over to take a few sips from his drink before placing it back where she found it.

The clip has Mzansi divided

Over 950K social media users viewed the clip, with 2.8K commenting on their thoughts after seeing the lady. Some people felt the woman was greedy as she had her drink and didn't need to sip on her man's, and others thought it was normal for people in relationships to do that.

Original Khutso

"I would never allow such. It's not love but being selfish.she is going to be selfish with everything else because she thinks she must benefit more than you everytime."

User @Themaker

"Signs of greed,u can see the red flags on early stages but u will think it's love

User @Ha Kha Khi

"She’s not greedy, all women do this especially when she’s inlove with you. Women love food bros🤣🤣🤣."

User @Gunela🇿🇦

"At least, she's not putting poison.. 🤣🤣."

User @Lesokolara

"She's gonna steal your heart next. Run away 😭."

User @Musa Pretty

"It's not that deep... I do this and ma man doesn't really have a problem with it 🙄."

A non-drinking guy was captured having a slice of cake and tea at a groove while his woman was enjoying her alcoholic beverage.

A woman shared a video showing how she eats pap versus how her husband does. The wife goes all in, using her hands, while her husband uses cutlery.

A lady shared a video of herself cooking a meal for her husband, who was returning from a night shift at 1 a.m., and social media users were astonished.

