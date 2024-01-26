One lady shocked the nation after she revealed at what time she cooks for her hubby

In the clip, the woman is seen preparing her husband's food; she said her spouse likes a hot plate of food when he gets home

Netizens were perplexed by the video, while others praised her for taking good care of her man

One young lady sparked quite a debate online after she revealed that her man likes coming home to a hot plate of food.

A woman took to TikTok to reveal that she cooked for her husband at 1 am. Image @ndeka_xxbeauty

Woman cooks hubby a hot meal at 1 am

The clip was posted by @ndeka_xxbeauty on TikTok, and it has gathered over 336.5 K viewers, thousands of likes and many comments. The woman is first seen taking a video of herself in front of her microwave. The clip then progresses to her chopping onions, peppers, and tomatoes. She then cuts out the sausages and fries them. After that, she proceeds to cook the pap.

As the video continues, @ndeka_xxbeauty begins cooking the veggies, which she cuts out and starts to stir. In her clip, she revealed that she was cooking for her hubby at one am because he was working his night shift. However, he likes coming home to a plate of hotel food.

Taking to TikTok, she captained her post by saying:

"Cause he needs to come home to a hot plate, always."

Watch the video below:

SA amazed by the lady's video

Tulasnkosi said:

"You are both blessed my bby my husband is too stingy I will never do this."

Lesedi Mokhahle wrote:

"When a woman is loved properly, she does such things. happy wife, you're blessed."

Miss-mills gushed over the video, saying:

"It means you are well LOVED my dear.no woman cooks at 01:00 for an immature man who gets told one thing over & over again."

Bo was not having it, as she added:

"Mine knows how to use a microwave. I sleep at 9pm, ngeke. He is very lucky but yho 1am."

Swid'omnandi maMkhize Omuhle advised the ladies in the comments, saying:

"I'm reading comments, majority of ladies need to heal yazi, man need to be more visible and appreciative of their partners."

