Peeps worldwide couldn't believe their eyes after watching a wife cook a strange meal for her husband

The dish she prepared included some pasta drenched in milk and some eggs fried in a pan filled with too much oil

Netizens were perplexed by the video and had many questions to ask, while others made hilarious remarks

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Cooking videos usually stir up some appetite but one video had peep feeling nauseous. A lady cooked a meal for her hubby and the pasta and egg dish had peep feeling grossed out.

The meal the wife made had many people asking questions and cracking jokes. Images: julien_debora/ TikTok

Source: UGC

The clip was posted by julien_debora who is the married man the food is meant for. The TikTok had peeps from all types of languages discussing why someone would make or even eat such a meal.

A peculiar culinary concoction

The lady started by pouring some water into a pot with some pasta in it then she threw out all conventional cooking methods. She adds a ton of milk to the pot and then moves over to a pan. She fills it with a ton of oil and herbs then adds some eggs into it.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The eggs take a bit to fry because of all the oil. Once finished, she takes out the pasta, adds cheese to it and tops it off with some eggs.

Peeps wondered why she did what she did and made hilarious remarks. Read the comments below:

Shar_ubutu asked:

"Does your wife hate you? "

yaso mentioned:

"I really tried to trust the process."

SalixJoy commented:

"Mmmm. Milk pasta and oil eggs. My faaaaavourite."

user5506617561536 posted:

"Looking through the comment to see if someone says this is a normal thing somewhere "

yanxi shared:

"At no point did I know what was going on."

yukseob said:

"I liked and unliked this multiple times bc I'm so confused."

Jeanette Amos mentioned:

"I assume you have a large life insurance policy."

Aniqa ✨ commented:

"Did she just deep-fry the egg?"

jazzyladi2 posted:

"Is this a cry for help?"

Man saves co-worker’s life in viral video after driver loses control of huge truck

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that Twitter was abuzz as people watched how a security guard saved his co-worker's life. In the video, a truck reversed into a tiny building where one man was working and got out in time thanks to the heroic gent.

People complimented the guy who did the most to help his work friend. Many netizens could not stop singing the man's praises as they commented on how brave he was.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News