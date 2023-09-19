A loving wife from Gauteng starts her day at 5 am as she prepares a healthy lunchbox for her husband

Her early morning culinary skills are truly magical, and she decided to share this special moment in a TikTok video

Netizens were impressed by the woman's culinary skills who created a nutritious and delicious meal for her bae

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

A wife from Gauteng shared a video of her making a well-balanced lunch for her husband. Images: @ofentse_mphuti

Source: TikTok

A woman from Vanderbijlpark in Gauteng wakes up at the crack of dawn to make a delicious lunch for her husband.

Gauteng wife's video inspires

TikTok user @ofentse_mphuti culinary skills is nothing short of magical. She wakes up early in the morning to make a nutritious and healthy lunchbox for her husband. The talented lady shared the video on TikTok, and her culinary finesse has impressed people in Mzansi.

The wife assembled a wholesome meal that included a cooked meal, fresh fruits, creamy yoghurt, and crunchy muesli. Her culinary creations aren't just a feast for the eyes but a testament to her love and dedication. Capturing these breakfast delights in a TikTok video, she's shared her morning ritual with her followers.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Watch the video below:

Culinary magic impresses netizens

People were left in awe as her culinary skills shine through, inspiring others to start their day with love and creativity.

Peeps flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Lover of things aka Marato commented:

"Watching this with my husband and I love that he just knows this can never be me."

@Theresia Mabelane said:

"I wanna do this for my husband ,but he leaves at 3:30am and I have to prepare the kids at 5:45am."

@PELO | Vaal MUA inspired:

"I can’t wait to be this kind of wife."

@Makhulu commented:

"I love him. but will prep in the evening."

@Fragile Sunflower loved:

"The lunch box looks so cute, this is my sign to up my game in hubby's lunchbox."

@girliewiththebraids shared:

"This so sweet! but such a huge reminder to me that yea I’m not built for marriage."

Son joins police mom's early morning routine

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about a man who wakes up early in the morning to prepare his mother for work in a touching routine loved by many.

The young man makes her food and a warm drink, and they hold hands in prayer before she starts her day.

He pointed out that the roles switched as he is now the one waking his mother up to go to work.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News