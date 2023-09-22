A young woman has turned a simple container into a beautiful hair salon that is stylish

She shared a video showing it off in a TikTok video, revealing her salon's stunning transformation

Mzansi peeps were impressed by the young hun's major achievement and wished her well on her new venture

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

A budding entrepreneur shared a video of her salon that she opened in a container. Images: @pearl_mcdaeyy

Source: TikTok

A young woman is making big money moves by opening her salon in a container.

Container salon trends

TikTok user @pearl_mcdaeyy shared a video of how she transformed a humble shipping container into a chic salon. Her journey to create this unique space has been captured in a captivating TikTok video that has inspired social media users.

This enterprising woman converted an old shipping container into a functional and stylish beauty salon. The compact yet cosy space now features everything one might expect in a traditional salon, from elegant styling stations to an inviting waiting area.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video below:

Mzansi inspired by TikTok video

People around the country have been impressed by the young woman's hustle and creativity. The lady proves that dreams can be realised in the most unexpected places.

Peeps flocked to the comment section to send their well wishes:

@Nonduh Msomi said:

"Well done sthandwa wishing you all the best."

@Lwaxie_sa praised:

"This is fire."

@Sxdie commented:

"Congratulations this is beautiful."

@Asanda Dladla asked:

"Congratulations Sis, please share more information about the shipping container purchase."

@princyMasuku shared:

"Yoh thats beautiful ....if only I can get it ngipheke and show off my own recipes."

@Nobuhle Mzobe commented:

"Wow Im happy for you girl, that my wish one day."

@Tumi_ said:

"This is extremely beautiful."

@Ayanda Mbatha shared:

"All the best, content we live for."

@hat_empress commented:

"Love this for you, who ever you are."

Johannesburg woman opens salon

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about a young woman from Thokoza who opened a hair salon after months of working outside her house.

Abongile Makhubela has gone from doing hair in her backyard to owning a building, and netizens are impressed by the entrepreneurial move.

Mzansi congratulated and commended her for starting from humble beginnings and moving into something bigger and better.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News