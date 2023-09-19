A Johannesburg woman recently showcased her brand-new home and expressed her heartfelt gratitude to her husband

Her tears of joy and appreciation captured the moment's essence as she walked through their new place

The video has been trending, resonating with viewers who were moved by the gesture of love and generosity

A Johannesburg woman shared a vide of she and her husband walking into their house. Images: @lethaboglad16

A Johannesburg woman recently walked into a brand new home and shared her gratitude with her husband in a touching TikTok video.

Woman flexes new purchase

TikTok user @lethaboglad16 shared on her page the moment she opened the gate with her husband. In the video, the couple cut the ribbon together and both celebrated the massive acheivement showcased.

The joy the pair shared was evident as they both explored their new home in the video. With tears of happiness in her eyes, she expressed her heartfelt appreciation to her husband. The lady also thanked God for opening doors for husband and her.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi congratulate couple

The TikTok video inspired and uplifted Mzansi peeps who congratulated the couple on achieving such a major milestone in their life.

People throughout the country flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@letlhabz shared:

"I always get excited when i see this types of videos,congratulations."

@Bakae07 commented:

"Welcome home lots of love and happy memorable momemts."

@Thando N said:

"Inspirational. Congratulations babe."

@Smangy commented:

"Happy for you girl. I dont have a house n no job but am so happy for you girl."

@Busi Onika Tshabalal said:

"Congratulations, Enjoy your lovely home."

@S'bonile Shozi applauded:

"Congratulations sis."

@Kholisiwe congratulated:

"Congratulations and welcome to your peaceful place.you deserve it Sis ."

@andzanixiribyanam shared:

"God bless u sesi create beautiful memories there. Let God live in there. Congratulations."

23-year-old woman shows Off R2m crib

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about a young woman who took to social media to share how she has achieved what many people dream of.

Mmathapelo posted a video showing off the house worth R2 million that she bought in cash at 23 years old.

The homeowner's impressive achievement left several people wondering how she did it and where she got the money.

