A woman's TikTok video takes the internet by storm as she shares her clever culinary shortcut

Her 5-minute recipe for South African dombolo and beef curry, all prepared using a microwave

In the video, she demonstrates how to create this mouthwatering dish quickly, making it perfect for those with busy schedules

A young content creator has plugged South Africans with a recipe in a video that helps people make quick meals: Images: @tshidi_grace

A young woman has taken TikTok by storm with her ingenious 5-minute recipe for a South African favourite: dombolo and beef curry.

Woman's 5-minute hack

Using the microwave as her kitchen ally, TikTok user @tshidi_grace showcased a mouthwatering meal that's winning hearts and taste buds. The TikTok video features her effortlessly combining soft and fluffy dombolo with a savoury beef curry, all prepared in mere minutes.

Her quick and easy recipe has captured the attention of food enthusiasts, busy cooks, and curious minds alike, proving that delicious home-cooked meals need not be a lengthy endeavor. With South African cuisine being celebrated for its rich flavours and cultural diversity, this TikTok sensation has made it accessible to those with busy schedules. The video has clocked more than 2 million views and thousands of likes.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi invested in recipe

The video has ignited a wave of culinary experimentation and appreciation, as viewers across the globe marvel at the scrumptious results achievable in just five minutes.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@sindiswa.ngesi asked:

"Ntombazane kanjani? Teach us the dombolo technique."

@thee_queen_ambrocia was stunned:

"Whaaat microwave dombolo, I’m mind blown."

@PortuguesePumpkin was surprised:

"Stop the bus, where are we going??Microwave dombolo? mind blown."

@Amahle Radebe shared:

"Almost lost all my teeths trying a microwave dombolo."

@LungiswaXhamela commented:

"I'm 34 years old and that's for that bread hack I am amazed. With the boiling water to make it raise quicker. I didn't know that."

@Tshepo Moloro said:

"I was today old seeing that voroso can be mixed with other meats in a stew."

Passionate dumpling entrepreneur makes waves in Mzansi

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about Metse Thebe, a 44-year-old culinary genius, is making waves in Cosmo City in Johannesburg.

Her idea of making dumplings has become a fully-fledged business that has Mzansi impressed by her innovative idea.

Thebe says her dream is making dumplings more accessible to people throughout South Africa.

