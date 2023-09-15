A video of an adorable six-month-old boy trying to eat a large piece of meat has gone viral

The video has been met with mixed reactions, with some people laughing at the baby's determination and others expressing concern about the health risks

According to experts, it is not recommended to introduce meat to babies before they are six months old

A video of a little six-month-old boy trying to feast on a large piece of meat has left Mzansi busting with laughter.

A 6-month-old baby enjoyed biting on a piece of meat. Image: @deecilishia/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Starting to feed a baby solid foods is an exciting milestone for parents, WebMD states.

A video posted on TikTok by the child's mother, Dionnie Ncube shows the baby biting on the meat with his gums with great determination.

Watch the video below:

Babies' digestive systems are not fully mature until they are around six months old. This chap clearly couldn't wait to start eating solids, although meat surely isn't what he should be having for his tender age, LOL.

According to National Institutes of Health, introducing meat too early can increase the risk of allergies in babies. This is because their immune systems are still developing and they may not be able to handle the allergens in meat.

honeyzee replied:

"Ngaze ngathuka ngithi kuphuma nezinyo."

user9519081321822 commented:

"If ungaythatha angakhala kabi."

user56581814431622 wrote:

"Yo umncane for inyama ."

wandile_5 commented:

"And then they give to you after all the juice and salt is outmxm these one's ."

Ntokes said:

"I think this might have been me at his age the way I live for meat ."

@MamaOB wrote:

"Mommy, please don't give him any more C's. It will delay his teething. Like sugar and salt."

