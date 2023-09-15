A video of a little girl trying out Woolworths cheesecake has gone viral in South Africa

The TikTok post shows that the girl was clearly not a fan of the dessert, but her older sister insisted that it is nice

Mzansi Netizens were amused by the girl's reaction and her honest review of the cheesecake

A video of a little girl attempting to have some Woolworth's cheesecake dessert had South African netizens laughing out loud.

A little girl's reaction to a cheesecake dessert had SA amused. Image: @zandihla/TikTok

Source: TikTok

TikTok video shows sister trying out cheesecake

A video posted on TikTok by @zandihla shows her two daughters trying out the sweet treat. Speaking to the camera, the little girl shares that she is eating cheesecake and gives it a taste.

Before the dissatisfied child can even give an honest review, her older sister insists that the dessert is nice and the little girl agrees before asking her mother to have a taste.

Watch the cute video below:

South Africans amused by the little girl's dessert review

Netizens instantly adored the little girl's cute character and her reaction to the sweet treat.

Nomth1206 replied:

"It’s giving “Yini manje le?”."

Gia said:

"Peer pressure starts with siblings because why is she pretending she likes it❤️."

Aluwani Thekgo commented:

"'Ikuphi icrust?' ."

Bongekile wrote:

"She doesn't like it ."

user8802814121962 wrote:

"Ngiyamthanda umntanakho shem, ang'funi ukucamba manga. She's so cute and uhlakaniphe ❤️."

Rest replied:

"Thatha English ."

nosiphozinhlemazi2 said:

“'Haibo'” ikhona into ebefuna ukuyisho baphazamisa❤️❤️❤️."

