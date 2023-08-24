A video of a man South African man humorously sharing his experience of living without medical aid has gone viral

In a video posted on TikTok, the man says that his "medical plan" is to ignore his illnesses and pray that they go away

Medical aid is expensive in South Africa, and many people cannot afford it, making the video relatable among netizens

Healthcare costs in South Africa are rising continuously. Consequently, since medical aid schemes are businesses, and they need to make a profit to stay afloat, they need to charge premiums that are high enough to cover their costs and make a profit.

A man shared how he survives without medical aid. Image: @kay_mahapa/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A man took to social media to hilariously explain what life without medical aid as an adult is like.

Mzansi man explains how he survives without medical aid

According to Kay Mahapa, when you are sick, it is important not to acknowledge it to yourself or anyone else because if you do, that means you have to treat it, which in turn, requires money - which, to Kay, is a foreign concept, LOL.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"So what I've done is that I've got onto to this medical plan called; 'The Lord is my shepherd'. So what this plan entails is that when I get sick, I ignore all my illnesses and sickness.

"I pray and hope that they go away. And so far, I'm here right now, healthy and all, so it means it works. So the English people say, ignorance is bliss; I say ignorance is the cure," Kay explained in the TikTok video.

According to CapeTalk, medical aids – even hospital plans – are so expensive, that only a minority of employed South Africans can afford them. They are so expensive, in part, because they must provide members with prescribed minimum benefits (PMBs) which cover 270 conditions and 25 chronic diseases.

Key Health Medical states that the most obvious reason being a member of a medical aid scheme is so important is that failing to make such a provision could, in an instant, involve you or a member of your family in a life-and-death gamble.

South Africans react with laughter and jokes

busikali reacted:

" Ey bandla."

Thabisile Ganaza commented:

"I just chatha and phalaza ngoba ku hectic ."

Black Cinderella said:

"My mom said I must go to public hospital I slept."

Miss PalesaK commented:

"Delulu is the solulu ."

NothandoShange reacted:

"'That thing called money is a foreign concept to me'."

Laluchar commented:

"The Lord is shepherd comprehensive plan ."

Ekurhuleni pregnant women dancing in hospital goes viral on TikTok with half a million views

In another story, Briefly News reported that a viral video of pregnant women dancing has TikTokkers in their feelings and loving the joy of motherhood.

The video of the bubbly women shaking their bellies and bodies will surely warm the heart of anyone who knows what it feels like to be happy during pregnancy.

The video, posted by @jabulilemaseko309, got over half a million views and hundreds of comments.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News