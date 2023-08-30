A heartwarming video of a little boy insisting on riding around with a grandmother on a mobile scooter has gone viral

The funny TikTok video shows the innocent toddler forcing his way in despite a bit of difficulty

Many South Africans were amused and entertained by the sweet moment between the child and the gogo

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

The bond between children and the elderly is a precious gift. It is a relationship that can bring joy, laughter, and love into the lives of everyone involved.

In a TikTok video, a little boy enjoyed riding around with a gogo in the mall. Image: @katlehoktlietsiso

Source: TikTok

Elderly lady gives lift to little boy on mobility scooter

A video of a little boy catching a lift on an elderly lady's scooter has captured the hearts of South Africans on social media.

The footage posted on TikTok by @katlehoktlietsiso shows the intrigued little boy approaching the grandmother riding on a mobility scooter inside a mall.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The child is seen trying to force himself onto the scooter before the lady tries to pull him onto her lap. The child's mother is also seen assisting the elderly lady to pick up and secure the boy before they ride off together.

Children feel safe and secure when they are with the elderly. The elderly can provide a sense of stability and continuity in a world that can often feel unpredictable. And this sweet moment is a precious example of that.

Watch the cute video below:

Heartwarming video leaves netizens in their feelings

The video sparked feelings of warmth among Mzansi netizens, who responded with sweet comments to the post.

Melany wrote:

"I love this. Something positive for a change."

Lozigaba wrote:

"Grandma has obviously done this before. Sweet moment."

Marypontsonyathi commented:

"So cute how grandma tried picking him up."

Faith Mahlwele reacted:

"Kids are innocent."

Kitty Meow Meow replied:

"By fire by force he had to ride that scooter, one way or the other."

Ktfadana said:

"He is forcing his way without any composition."

TikTok video of little boy declining dad a R2 000 loan from his bank leaves Mzansi laughing out loud

In another story, Briefly News reported that a video of a little boy receiving loan requests from his parents left social media users quite entertained.

A video posted on TikTok by @kingthabi534 shows the boy reading notes from his mother and father asking him for R600 and R2 000, respectively.

The boy is seen carefully reading the notes before writing down the loan approval status. He agrees to give his mother R600 and denies giving his father R2 000 before opening his personal money bank.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News