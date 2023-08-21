A funny video of a little boy receiving loan requests from his parents has been doing the rounds on social media

In the TikTok video, the boy carefully read the notes from his parents before writing down the loan approval status

The child agreed to give his mother R600 but denied giving his father R2000, leaving several netizens amused

A video of a little boy receiving loan requests from his parents left social media users quite entertained.

A video shows a little boy taking loan requests from his parents. Image: @kingthabi534/TikTok

Source: TikTok

TikTok video shows little boy taking loan requests from mom and dad

A video posted on TikTok by @kingthabi534 shows the boy reading notes from his mother and father asking him for R600 and R2 000, respectively.

The boy is seen carefully reading the notes before writing down the loan approval status. He agrees to give his mother R600 and denies giving his father R2 000 before opening his personal money bank.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The boy punches in his PIN and takes out the money before the video ends.

South Africans amused by the boy's bank business

Many South Africans couldn't help but joke about how much the parents requested and how the boy conducted his financial services business an.

MaBee replied:

"The R600 must come back with interest please . He is running a business here."

p.ngqondo wrote:

"Hay daddy hade mfethu wena ufuna ibank lonke."

Mduduzi4Real said:

"Hhe bathi kulikhuni ukaba indoda ."

brown_eyed_girl commented:

"Hayi Daddy nawe you asking too much."

flo_blossom replied:

"I am proud of you guys as parents also proud that you taught him to read before signing."

Tau commented:

"Once took a loan from a similar bankinterest almost killed me, was getting calls everyday to remind me to pay, no more."

Mzansi actress Zimiphi Biyela cuts open her money container after falling on tough times in funny TikTok video

In another story, Briefly News reported that UKhozi FM DJ and actress Zimiphi Biyela had social media users laughing out loud as well as impressed after taking to social media to share how she had broken open her piggy bank after falling upon tough times.

In a video posted on TikTok, she is seen cutting open a metal container that she has been saving money in since the beginning of the year.

Battling to open the container, Zimiphi (@zimdollar2021) can be heard humorously explaining how there is no money in the house and that she can't even afford to buy eggs, pay rent or even her car instalment.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News