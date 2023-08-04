A video of UKhozi FM DJ and actress, Zimiphi Biyela trying to access her cash stash has been doing the rounds online

In teh video, Zimiphi can be heard joking about how broke she is and is forced to use the money she's been saving up

She eventually manages to cut open the box and many netizens were awestruck by how much she had

UKhozi FM DJ and actress, Zimiphi Biyela (@zimdollar2021)had social media users laughing out loud aa well as impressed after taking to social media to share how she had broken open her piggy bank after falling upon tough times.

Zimiphi Biyela joked about how broke she was when she opened a money savings box in a video. Image: @zimdollar2021/TikTok

In a video posted on TikTok, she is seen cutting open a metal container that she has been saving money in since the beginning of the year.

Battling to open the container, Zimiphi can be heard humorously explaining how there is no money in the house and that she can't even afford to buy eggs, pay rent or even her car instalment.

She eventually manages to cut the container open and takes many R100 notes as she promises to buy another money container and start saving again.

Saving money is important. Knowing that you have a certain amount accumulated for times of your need, gives you peace of mind, ICICI Prudential Life Cover explains.

Mzansi netizens react to the TikTok video with humour

@lubelihlebanda wrote:

"I opened mine within three days. Ayiii I wanted data."

@DENOVIC15 commented:

"R20 000 phela lona."

@Sjavarings said:

"Kodwa uya robha last wawu faka o200 lapho namuhla ukhipha abo 100 bodwa."

@msekelindlebe replied:

"I will open mine on Jan when I got bonus and go buy myself a new car."

@Que asked:

"Where can I buy this container?"

@uviwe wrote:

"Just spent mine izolo uweeeh nkosiyam ave kunzima."

