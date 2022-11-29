A proud man took to social media to show what he managed to save in just one year, and people were wowed

Kwanele Chef Mbatha saved R24k in a Minion piggy bank through the course of 2022

People are now planning on doing the same in 2023 and are excited to see what they can save

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

One Mzansi man learnt the power of small and consistent savings and managed to collect a whopping R24k in 2022 alone. People are now adding piggy banks to their Christmas lists.

Kwanele Chef Mbatha managed to save R24k, and his story has inspired many people. Image: Facebook / Kwanele Chef Mbatha

Source: Facebook

While saving is so important, it is not at the top of the priority list in most third-world households. Many South African people do not know how to save and could learn something from our guy here.

Facebook user Kwanele Chef Mbatha shared a picture of himself counting his 2022 savings from his Minion piggy bank. Having saved just R5k in R5 coins the previous year, he knew he could make magic the next… and he did!

Kwanele managed to save R24k and wanted to share his triumph to inspire others to do the same.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“Last year, I broke a curse by SAVING COINS which gave me -+R5000. For me, it was veeeery big achievement because it was the first time I saved money in my entire life.

“I promised myself to challenge myself even better. I was scared, my girlfriend bought a small Piggy but in two months it was full. We then made a challenge even better, bought 3 more other containers and a BIG YELLOW MINION gas container, 3 months they were full, giving me around R6K excluding R5 and notes in a MINION.”

The people of Mzansi are inspired to save

Seeing Kwanele’s post had many people inspired to start saving. Sometimes you need someone to tell you that it is possible before you believe that it is, and that is what our guy has done.

Take a look at some of the comments:

Mbuso Comfort Mntungwa said:

“Congratutions, it is indeed a good initiative, that we need to even pass it to our children, ohk Let me do the maths for you my brother since your estimation is + - R24 000 that simple mean you were able to save roughly R2200 a month. Salute.”

Greg Mkhuleko Shabangu said:

“If we can continue like this, we won't be needing the scams called insurance which we recently discovered that they find a reason not to pay kodwa imali yakho is gone, and they made richer.

“We can save our own money, angisho sinomholo, then why must you give your last penny to the white man through insurance, clothing accounts and of the b**lsh*t.

“SAVE YOUR OWN MONEY.”

Viwe Onika Viwe said:

“Broke mine last Wednesday proud to say I made R4 750.”

Prince Mando Mogoatlhe said:

“I managed to save R30k. Broke it four months ago after saving it for almost a year.”

Jessiiy Kathleen Mangue said:

“Kulani Greatness Macie let this be our 2023 challenge I'm tired of being broke... This week I spend R600 and I only noticed it today when I counted how I used my money and I could have saved it yoh ”

SA man shows the R2 500 he managed to save from January with just spare change, peeps share their piggy banks

In related news, Briefly News reported that It is hard to save when money is tight, but a few spare coins and small notes can go a long way if you stash them for 12 months. One man took to social media to show off his impressive stash.

With many families living paycheque to paycheque, the art of saving is not something everyone is taught. However, saving doesn’t have to mean millions, a little goes a long way.

Twitter user @KabeloMohlah02 was pleased to see that he had saved a whopping R2495 since January, so he shared the great news online. To some, that is almost a whole entire salary!

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News